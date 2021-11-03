Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.15 -0.71 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.49 -0.50 -0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.769 +0.099 +1.75%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 2.423 -0.012 -0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.339 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 77.06 -2.95 -3.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.339 +0.000 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.75 -2.21 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.03 -2.29 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.33 -2.12 -2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.42 -3.94 -5.94%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 62.41 -4.15 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 79.86 -3.05 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 81.26 -3.05 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 76.91 -3.60 -4.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 72.86 -4.05 -5.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 72.86 -4.05 -5.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 75.81 -4.05 -5.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 77.86 -3.95 -4.83%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 73.26 -3.80 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.25 -3.00 -4.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.81 -3.05 -3.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 hour Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days I want one!

Breaking News:

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

A Cold Winter Could Double Natural Gas Prices And Send Oil To $100

A Cold Winter Could Double Natural Gas Prices And Send Oil To $100

Crude oil could hit $100…

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

China put more than 35,000…

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

Oil prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

By Alex Kimani - Nov 03, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Signs of cooling demand and rising inventories have resulted in a reversal in crude prices
  • Hedge funds have taken the cue and are beginning to slam the brakes on their oil buying spree
  • Despite the more negative sentiment, a section of Wall Street believes oil prices still have room to run
Join Our Community

After a nine-week winning streak, oil prices have gone into reverse gear as worrying signs of cooling demand have begun to appear. WTI climbed 11% and Brent rose 7.5% in the month of October, as global oil consumption outpaced supply and drained stockpiles.

However, another crude buildup in the United States has got the market fretting that this epic rally could be running out of steam.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an inventory build for crude oil of 3.594 million barrels, more than double the 1.567-million barrels build that analysts had predicted. That marked the sixth straight week of crude inventory build, raising genuine concerns that this bull could be on its last legs.

Hedge funds have taken the cue and are beginning to slam the brakes on their oil buying spree.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that in the most recent week, hedge funds cut their net long position by 18 million barrels, with reductions in Brent (-18 million) and NYMEX/ ICE WTI (- 7 million), partly offset by additions in U.S. gasoline (+4 million), U.S. diesel (+1 million) and European gas oil (+1 million).

In sharp contrast, funds added 110 million barrels over the previous four-week period.

According to the experts, portfolio managers are still bullish on distillates thanks to their high-gearing to the business cycle as well as potential to benefit from fuel-switching this winter in the northern hemisphere as a result of high gas and coal prices.

They clearly do not have the same faith in crude, and for good reason: Major economic risks as the Fed begins paring back its bond-buying program.

Economic risks

The US Federal Reserve is expected to start "tapering" in a matter of weeks, effectively reducing the amount of US government bonds it buys every month. Right now, the Fed has been purchasing bonds worth $120 billion every month, and the assets on its balance sheet have swollen to nearly $9 trillion.

Although the markets have long anticipated the latest round of taper, investors are still skittish due to stubbornly high inflation and fears that the Fed might be forced to raise rates at a faster-than-expected clip in a bid to tame inflation.

Although the Fed has been talking down high inflation numbers as transitory, persistent supply chain issues suggest the issue is more complex.

Source: Quartz

U.S. consumer prices jumped more than 5% Y/Y in September, a bigger increase than expected. Economic experts like Harvey and Summersare have warned that people and businesses are experiencing even headier inflation than what the CPI is suggesting. For instance, home prices have soared nearly 20%, while some measures of apartment rental prices have jumped by double digits.

The Fed is in a bind, and now has to perform a delicate balancing act. After spending trillions of dollars on stimulus packages designed to support economic recovery, serious supply shortages have emerged everywhere, from housing and microchips to workers as demand outpaces supply. If the Fed hikes interest rates too soon–the main tool for combating inflation—serious wage inequalities can emerge, with incomes for women and minorities bearing the brunt of such overreach in the past. Meanwhile, stagflation–characterized by slowing economic growth and rising inflation–remains a real threat: U.S. GDP expanded a mere 2% in the third quarter after growing 6% in the first half of the year.

Indeed, institutional investors are now betting that inflation could hit 3% in just five years, according to the so-called breakeven rate, which is the difference between the five-year Treasury yield and five-year inflation-indexed securities. That marks the highest forecast of price increases in more than 10 years.

Still bullish

Despite the serious economic overhang, Wall Street remains bullish on the oil price trajectory.

After all, U.S. crude inventories are still 57 million barrels below where they were at the beginning of the year, while bullish trader bets still outnumber bearish ones by quite some distance. Most fund managers have maintained long positions in case prices surge further. It's only that their appetite for adding even more to them appears to have faded for the time being.

Source: Thomson Reuters

A section of Wall Street believes oil prices still have room to run.

Craig Johnson, chief market strategist at Piper Sandler, says the oil price rally still has plenty of room to run.

"We're coming into the winter months and it looks like to me, from looking at an oil chart, we could see oil above the $90 level. It could be closer to $110 to $115," Johnson has told CNBC.

"The energy crunch is still nowhere close to subsiding, so we expect prevailing strength in oil prices in November and December as supply lags demand and as OPEC+ stays on the sidelines," Rystad Energy's Louise Dickson has told Reuters.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs, which had forecast Brent at $90, said the benchmark could even top that by the end of the year.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide On Fears Of Tighter Fed Policy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal
Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com