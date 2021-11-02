The Oil Omen: First Large U.S. Shale Driller To Pledge Flat Output In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.51 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.44 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.512 +0.326 +6.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.499 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.030 +1.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.030 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.75 +1.18 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.05 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.45 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.45 +1.38 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.40 +3.08 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.60 +0.78 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.85 +1.28 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 10 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 12 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 2 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 9 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 2 days I want one!
  • 8 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

Tesla Wipes Out Billions Of Dollars Of Value After Musk Downplays Hertz Deal

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Shouldn't Rush To Boost Production

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Shouldn't Rush To Boost Production

OPEC+ needs to remain cautious…

Aramco CEO: Underinvestment In Oil Is A ‘’Huge Concern’’

Aramco CEO: Underinvestment In Oil Is A ‘’Huge Concern’’

Crude oil production capacity is…

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Oil inventories on the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Omen: First Large U.S. Shale Driller To Pledge Flat Output In 2022

By Irina Slav - Nov 02, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Diamondback said it planned to pump some 221,000 to 225,000 barrels of crude daily. For full 2021, Diamondback said production would come in at between 222,000 to 223,000 bpd
  • Most large shale drillers are adopting the same approach in order to keep their shareholders happy after years of burning cash to boost production to a maximum
Join Our Community

Diamondback Energy has said it will not increase its crude oil production next year despite the surge in prices.

In the release of its third-quarter results, Diamondback said it planned to pump some 221,000 to 225,000 barrels of crude daily. For full 2021, Diamondback said production would come in at between 222,000 to 223,000 bpd.

“As we move into 2022, we are still seeing excess oil supply and varying demand recovery profiles across the globe. As such, we remain committed to capital discipline and our plan to return excess Free Cash Flow to our stockholders,” said the company’s chief executive, Travis Stice, echoing a widely shared attitude in the shale oil and gas industry.

“Therefore, we are committing to maintaining our fourth quarter 2021 Permian oil volumes throughout next year and we believe this can be accomplished by spending the amount of capital implied by our fourth quarter 2021 guidance run-rate,” Stice also said, noting this approach would allow the company to return more cash to shareholders, pay down more debt, and maximize free cash flow.

Most large shale drillers are adopting the same approach in order to keep their shareholders happy after years of burning cash to boost production to a maximum. While this new approach of restraint is welcomed by shareholders, the general public—and drivers specifically—have no reason for joy.

The strict capital discipline of large shale players means that U.S. oil production will be slow to grow, and this means retail fuel prices will remain elevated for an extended period.

Diamondback reported adjusted profits of $536 million for the third quarter, which translated into earnings per share of $2.94, exceeding analyst expectations for EPS of $2.77. The company also announced an 11-percent increase in its annual dividend thanks to the robust financial results.

Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com