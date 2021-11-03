Oil Prices Slide On Fears Of Tighter Fed Policy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.11 -3.80 -4.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.32 -3.40 -4.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.855 +0.313 +5.65%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.418 -0.090 -3.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.334 -0.116 -4.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 80.01 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.334 -0.116 -4.75%

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.40 +1.61 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +1.49 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 84.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.32 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.36 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Oil Prices Slide On Fears Of Tighter Fed Policy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2021, 9:15 AM CDT
  • Crude oil benchmarks fell on Wednesday morning, ahead of the EIA inventory report
  • Potential tapering of the Fed's asset purchases could slow crude buying
  • The U.S. dollar strengthened before the Fed's announcement, further weighing on oil prices
Oil prices fell by 2% early on Wednesday as the market frets about the potential tapering of the Fed's asset purchases that could slow growth and reduce appetite for riskier inflation-hedge assets such as crude futures.

As of 7:47 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, ahead of the weekly EIA inventory report and before the Fed announcement, both Brent and WTI prices were trading down by 2%.

WTI Crude was down 2.11% at $82.14 and Brent Crude traded down 1.89% at $83.10, as the market expects the Fed to announce later today the start of tapering of the asset purchase program because of increased concern over inflation, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

The U.S. dollar strengthened before the Fed's announcement, further weighing on oil prices as a stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for holders of other currencies.  

Additionally, oil prices fell following another crude oil inventory build estimated by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

The API estimated on Tuesday that the inventory build for crude oil was 3.594 million barrels as of last week, which was API's sixth straight week of reporting crude inventory builds. Despite the six weeks of builds, U.S. crude inventories are still 57 million barrels below where they were at the beginning of the year.

Cushing inventories have already drawn down more than 30 million barrels so far this year. And this week, the API reported yet another draw, of 882,000 barrels, on top of last week's 3.734-million-barrel decrease.

The OPEC+ meeting on November 4 is also making the market anxious amid persistent calls from the U.S. on the alliance to raise oil supply by more than the planned 400,000-bpd monthly increase.

Apart from agreeing on production levels for December, OPEC+ "must also consider what to do with Nigeria and Angola which trail their combined quota by more than 400,000 barrels per day due to various problems," Saxo Bank said in a note on Wednesday.

"In today's EIA report the market will also focus on Cushing and whether stock levels there has started to stabilise after slumping to a three-year low," the bank's strategy team wrote.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

