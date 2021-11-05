Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 81.27 +2.46 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.74 +2.20 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 5.516 -0.200 -3.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.456 +0.049 +2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 77.37 +2.56 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.42 -0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.72 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.69 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.59 -2.83 -4.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.36 -2.05 -3.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.81 -2.05 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.21 -2.05 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.86 -2.05 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.81 -2.05 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.81 -2.05 -2.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.76 -2.05 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.81 -2.05 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.21 -2.05 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -2.25 -2.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -2.25 -3.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.74 -2.67 -3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.76 -2.05 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.71 -2.05 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.71 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -2.25 -2.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -2.00 -2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.80 -3.05 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 53 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 20 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture

Breaking News:

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

Brent Oil Hits $86 On Dwindling U.S. Inventories

Brent Oil Hits $86 On Dwindling U.S. Inventories

Brent Crude prices hit $86.10…

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

After a nine-week winning streak,…

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

China put more than 35,000…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Citi: Crude oil prices will continue rising this quarter as global oil inventories drawdowns continue and OPEC sticks to its limited addition output policy
  • Citi's Ed Morse: U.S. shale could surprise the oil markets with new production boost
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices will continue rising this quarter as global oil inventories drawdowns continue and OPEC sticks to its limited addition output policy, Citi’s head of commodity research Ed Morse told Bloomberg.

Morse commented that it was funny how oil prices reacted following OEPC+’s latest announcement after its meeting on Thursday, going down instead of up as one would expect. He also noted that OPEC had moved from the role of the “central bank of oil” to the role of regulator, keeping a cap on supply to keep prices higher.

Asked whether OPEC+ had the capacity to increase production should demand growth accelerate at some point, Morse said that some OPEC+ members certainly had the capacity. While some members of the group had suffered a drop in production capacity due to underinvestment, he said Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, and Kuwait could boost production quickly, by about 3 million bpd.

Yet OPEC is not the only player in the field, according to Morse. In fact, he thinks the U.S. could surprise everyone next year by ramping up production substantially. U.S. production, Morse said, could grow by a lot more than any individual OPEC country in 2022.

While the U.S. oil industry ramps up, however, the U.S. administration is experiencing an embarrassing moment, Morse also said, referring to the White House’s accusations towards OPEC of being responsible for bringing more oil to the market to keep retail fuel prices lower.

“This is an embarrassing moment for the U.S. government under the Biden administration, which has been not looking at fossil fuels,” Morse said, adding that production in the Permian was already back to pre-pandemic levels and about to “explode” with production next year.

In this context, Morse expects a year from now, OPEC may have to think about limiting production again as prices would fall dramatically from current levels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?
Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance
Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand
Chronic Underinvestment Could Send Energy Prices Higher For Longer

Chronic Underinvestment Could Send Energy Prices Higher For Longer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com