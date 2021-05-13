Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.76 -2.32 -3.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.01 -2.31 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.979 +0.010 +0.34%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.998 -0.071 -3.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.093 -0.068 -3.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 65.98 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.093 -0.068 -3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 64.54 +1.26 +1.99%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.81 +0.64 +0.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 68.10 +1.36 +2.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.14 +1.37 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.90 +1.23 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 53.43 +1.00 +1.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 65.08 +0.80 +1.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 66.48 +0.80 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.88 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 60.23 +0.60 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 60.23 +0.60 +1.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 62.28 +0.55 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.88 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 60.18 +0.60 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 +1.00 +1.62%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.03 +0.80 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.98 +0.80 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.98 +0.80 +1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.75 +1.00 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 47 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 14 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour .
  • 19 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

Chevron Halts Gas Field Off Israel As Violence Flares Up

Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite India’s COVID Crisis

Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite India’s COVID Crisis

Despite a slight dip on…

Middle East Oil Economies Desperately Need Higher Oil Prices

Middle East Oil Economies Desperately Need Higher Oil Prices

With the exception of Abu…

Hedge Funds Bet On Higher Oil Prices

Hedge Funds Bet On Higher Oil Prices

Hedge funds are finally growing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices dropped by almost 3 percent on Thursday morning and were set for the biggest percentage drop since early April, after the restart of Colonial Pipeline eased some of the concerns about gasoline shortages in the U.S. East.

As of 11:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude was falling by 2.94 percent at $64.14 and Brent Crude was down by 2.64 percent at $67.49.

Oil prices snapped the winning streak from earlier this week when reports from both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) reiterated the view that global oil demand would rebound strongly in the second half of the year with more economies reopening and increased travel amid higher vaccination rates.

The excess oil inventories of the past year have been all but depleted, and a strong demand rebound in the second half this year could lead to even steeper stock draws, the IEA said on Wednesday. The agency’s bullish outlook on demand, coupled with a similar view from OPEC from Tuesday, sent oil prices to an eight-week high on Wednesday.

But on Thursday, the market focused again on the COVID crisis in India and the coronavirus strain there.

In addition, Colonial Pipeline resumed operations late on Wednesday, the operator of America’s main fuel pipeline said. Colonial warned that a full return to normal deliveries after a ransomware attack forced a total shutdown on Friday would take a few more days, Yet, the gradual restart eased some of the concerns that the U.S. East Coast would suffer from fuel shortages beyond this weekend.

On Thursday, the U.S. dollar also played a part in falling oil prices as the greenback strengthened, making crude buying more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Concerns about inflation added to the bearish note on the markets early on Thursday.

“Crude futures were sliding early Thursday in Asia as the broader financial markets languished in a risk-off mode after the US on Wednesday reported strong consumer inflation for April,” Vanda Insights said in daily note.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Airlines Pull Back From Oil Hedging After Losing Billions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com