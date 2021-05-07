Oil And Gas Rig Count Climbs Amid Price Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.96 +0.25 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.36 +0.27 +0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.977 +0.049 +1.67%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.007 +0.018 +0.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.130 +0.016 +0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 64.71 -0.92 -1.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.130 +0.016 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 67.01 -0.69 -1.02%
Graph down Murban 2 days 67.78 -0.52 -0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 63.43 -1.08 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.40 -0.64 -0.94%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 67.08 -1.25 -1.83%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.05 -1.13 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.61 -1.95 -3.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.06 -1.72 -3.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 63.71 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 65.11 -0.92 -1.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 60.91 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 58.71 -1.42 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.71 -1.42 -2.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.96 -0.47 -0.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 63.71 -0.62 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.81 -1.57 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 58.66 -0.92 -1.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 71.97 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 2 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 1 hour Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 20 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 11 hours The Painful Death of Coal

Breaking News:

India Ramps Up Oil Imports From Saudi Arabia After Price Cut

Do Mexico's Energy Reforms Violate Its Trade Commitments?

Do Mexico's Energy Reforms Violate Its Trade Commitments?

The API has accused Mexico…

U.S. Shale Pre-Hedge Revenues Set To Hit All-Time High In 2021

U.S. Shale Pre-Hedge Revenues Set To Hit All-Time High In 2021

The US shale industry is…

Suspected Islamic State Militants Blow Up Oil Wells In Northern Iraq

Suspected Islamic State Militants Blow Up Oil Wells In Northern Iraq

Suspected Islamic State militants blew…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil And Gas Rig Count Climbs Amid Price Rally

By Julianne Geiger - May 07, 2021, 12:14 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States increased by 8 this week, bringing the total rig count to 448.

In the week prior, the U.S. oil and gas rig count increased by 2.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs in the U.S. is now 74 more than this time last year.

The oil rig count increased by 2 this week, bringing the total oil rig count to 344 this week. The number of gas rigs increased by 7 to 103. The number of miscellaneous rigs decreased by 1.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending April 30—the last available data—was unchanged this week at an average of 10.9 million barrels per day. The EIA estimates that U.S. oil production will reach a modest 11.04 million bpd this year, after falling from the 13.1 million bpd peak production reached in February 2020, before the pandemic crushed oil demand.

Related Video: Good Luck Getting Gas This Summer

Canada’s overall rig count also increased this week by 4. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now sit at 55 active rigs, up 29 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian basin increased by 5 this week. At 229 rigs, the Permian’s total rig count is now 31 rigs above what it was this time last year, but hundreds below the two years ago level.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews slipped for the second week in a row last week to 212.  The frac spread count estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells. This number is still 167 above the number of frac crews as of May 2020.

At 9:49 a.m. EDT, WTI was trading down $0.31 per barrel on the day at $64.40—but still up roughly $1 per barrel on the week even as India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, continues to battle a record number of Covid-19 infections.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.32 per barrel on the day, at $68.41 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Do Mexico's Energy Reforms Violate Its Trade Commitments?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub
Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?
Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter

Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter
Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?

Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?
Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com