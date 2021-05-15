India’s Faltering Oil Demand Sets The Tone For Middle East Producers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 65.37 +1.55 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 68.71 +1.66 +2.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day SellBuy 2.961 -0.012 -0.40%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day SellBuy 2.036 +0.035 +1.76%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.127 +0.031 +1.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.38 +1.17 +1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 1 day 65.37 +1.55 +2.43%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.127 +0.031 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.42 -1.21 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.82 -1.24 -1.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.44 +1.08 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.09 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.06 +1.06 +1.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.38 +1.17 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.38 +1.17 +1.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.97 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.01 +1.39 +2.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 51.02 -2.41 -4.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.82 -2.06 -3.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 63.07 -1.81 -2.79%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +1.50 +2.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.75 +1.50 +2.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 67.85 +0.37 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.32 +1.55 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.27 +1.55 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.27 +1.55 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 +1.50 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -2.25 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 70.16 -2.26 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 26 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days .
  • 18 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 23 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 hours Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

UK Climate Boss: World Must End Coal To Save Planet

Oil Close To Hitting $70 As The U.S. And Europe Reopen

Oil Close To Hitting $70 As The U.S. And Europe Reopen

Brent oil prices were less…

Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite India’s COVID Crisis

Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite India’s COVID Crisis

Despite a slight dip on…

Oil Turns Higher As EU Looks To Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

Oil Turns Higher As EU Looks To Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

Oil prices recouped earlier losses…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Gerald Jansen

Gerald Jansen

Gerald is an independent freelance energy analyst based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India’s Faltering Oil Demand Sets The Tone For Middle East Producers

By Gerald Jansen - May 15, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

India’s COVID travails have become the main talking point when it comes to Asian crude demand, once again pushing out the timeline of things finally settling down. China is gradually coming out of its planned maintenance, OPEC+ have already started to bring back part of the 2.1mbpd halted output that they committed to, in addition the United States and Europe are making strides in their vaccination roll-outs, however against all of the above developments it was the debilitation of India that has resonated the most with Middle Eastern oil producers. It need not be always reflected in their OSPs (official selling prices) for June 2021, however the Indian case will further hinder Asia’s demand. For instance, Saudi Aramco’s aggressive pricing policy meant less term nominations which in turn freed up those barrels for spot purchases – if India issues no purchase tenders, who will buy all those cargoes? The question might seem to be too banal to respond yet recent months’ aggressive pricing policy of the Middle East’s main trendsetter, Saudi Aramco, has compelled some buyers (even those operating in relatively low-impact countries such as South Korea) to nominate less than the total monthly quantity for May 2021. Saudi Aramco dropped the differentials of all its Asia-bound grades yet chose to do it sparingly, by 10-30 cents per barrel from May 2021 OSPs. On paper Aramco had every reason to do so, considering that the cash/futures spread for benchmark Dubai narrowed 15 cents per barrel from March, to 1.04 USD per barrel. At the same time, Aramco issued the June OSPs already knowing that demand was faltering, especially so for medium-to-heavy grades, and India’s descent into full-blown mayhem. Decrying the still-too-high differentials, many Asian analysts to predict another month of Saudi spot deliveries changing hands below the officially stipulated OSP. 

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Soars As WTI Recovers

Source: Saudi Aramco.

Aramco has been much more adventurous in its Europe-bound OSPs, cutting all grades by 50-80 cents per barrel. Although regional competitor Urals has been weak throughout April, the Saudi OSPs coincided with Urals differentials firming up – thus, June might see an increased intake of Saudi cargoes amidst improving economics. Just as much as Saudi Aramco will be relishing the opportunity to ramp up oil production – by the end of June it would have brought back 0.6mbpd out of its voluntary 1mbpd OPEC+ commitment – yet it should remain cognizant of the challenges laying ahead. Most notably among them, Saudi Arabia’s GDP contracted 3.3% in Q1 2021, continuing last year’s decline when it declined 4.1% year-on-year on annualized basis. This means that despite the already hefty dividends that Aramco pays to Riyadh, this year will trigger even interdependence between Saudi Arabia’s budget controls and oil revenues. 

Source: ADNOC.

The forthcoming month will see the first-ever OSP set for Emirati grades that was automatically set by the ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD). Trading activity was reasonably robust on the IFAD with more than 160 000 contracts trading last month alone – one lot representing 1000 barrels there were 5 110 contracts going into expiry on the last day of April, meaning that a total of 5.11 MMbbls of Murban will see a physical delivery in June. The only lowlight of IFAD’s first pricing month was that despite the solid monthly average (6 625 lots), trading has all but ran out of steam by the end of April. On April 30 IFAD reported only 71 lots traded, which resulted in a whopping 1 USD per barrel plummeting of the new benchmark, within just one day – IFAD dropped to a 0.08 USD per barrel premium to front-month Dubai. Exactly two weeks before that its premium reached its apex of 1.86 USD per barrel against Dubai, raising fears that intra-month oscillations might be a recurring phenomenon.  

Related: Oil Prices Rebound As Global Oil Glut Drains

The June 2021 Murban OSP was set on the basis of the April average at 63.35 USD per barrel, equivalent to a $0.46 per barrel premium to the Platts-assessed cash Dubai. This marks an almost 1 USD per barrel drop month-on-month, though it also reflects Asian trading more accurately than the Saudi OSPs. ADNOC being the first Middle Eastern NOC to issue its selling prices within the month (i.e. as soon as May halts trading, one can gauge the July 2021 OSP) creates a bit of breathing space for Saudi Aramco, too, having been the harbinger of Middle Eastern things to come in the past decades. The Murban futures will also provide greater transparency as opposed to the other physically delivered Middle Eastern benchmark, Oman, the majority of which is scooped up by Chinese buyers and is thus susceptible to price manipulation in one way or another, considering that on a daily basis there is roughly 1mbpd of Murban sailing the seas (1.04mbpd in June as ADNOC seeks to gradually ramp up output). 

Source: KPC.

Kuwait has had a difficult April as it had to cope with a fire breaking out at its largest oil field (and the second largest globally), the Great Burgan field. Luckily for the Kuwaiti national oil company KPC the blaze did not impact production (monthly export loadings were 54 MMbbls against 53 MMbbls in March 2021). The June OSP of Kuwait’s flagship grade, KEB, quality-wise the twin brother of Arab Medium, was cut 20 cents per barrel from May 2021 to a 1.15 premium against Oman/Dubai; implying that KPC has concurred with Aramco’s view on medium sour differentials in Asia. On the other hand, June 2021 will be the third consecutive month when KPC lowers the differential of Kuwaiti Super Light Crude (KSLC) vis-à-vis Arab Extra Light, in a rather evident move to incentivize buyers. KSLC is lighter than most Middle Eastern peers (47° API; 1.6% Sulphur) and has so far never made a voyage West of Suez; its most frequent buyers are Pakistan, India, New Zealand and occasionally China, too. 

Source: SOMO.

The Iraqi state oil marketer SOMO has once again introduced a slight hint of nuance into its June 2021 official selling prices, cutting its Basrah Light price by 15 cents per barrel to a 1.25 USD per barrel premium against the Oman/Dubai average, i.e. 5 cents more than its closest Saudi peer, Arab Light. On the back of subdued bitumen demand in East Asia and overall difficulties of placing heavier barrels there, Basrah Heavy saw a steeper cut of 40 cents per barrel, to a -1.30 USD per barrel discount to Oman/Dubai. Somewhat surprisingly, SOMO ended up being more aggressive on its European pricing than Saudi Aramco itself, cutting differentials by 15-40 cents per barrel compared to May. Assessing the Iraqi grades one by one present an illustrative picture of how SOMO sees its European exports in the near term. 

Source: SOMO.

Basrah Medium, the former Basrah Light, has continued to enjoy buying interest from European refiners and it is indeed Medium that was decreased more than Basrah Light and Heavy – in both Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean Basrah Medium surpasses Arab Heavy, despite being of better quality. On the other hand, the Basrah Light OSP (nominally a 33-34 API grade) has narrowed in on Arab Medium in NW Europe – only 35 cents per barrel separate the two in June 2021 – a margin that would most probably eaten up by the real-life quality difference between the two grades. Market rumors indicate that the recently revamped Basrah Light has been unable to stick to the stipulated quality, all the while the previous quality (de)escalation scale was scrapped. Perhaps SOMO would be better-advised to split its European pricing across the NWE and the Mediterranean, just as Saudi Aramco and NIOC are doing. 

Source: NIOC.

Amidst increasing volumes of Iranian crude remain idled in Southeast Asian waters as floating storage, most probably in expectance of a sudden delivery surge, the Iranian national oil company NIOC made only marginal changes from the previous month. Asia-bound loadings of Iran Light and Heavy were cut by 10 and 15 cents per barrel, respectively, to premia of 1.5 and 0.5 USD per barrel against the Oman/Dubai average. Thus, NIOC sticks to its 2021 trend of keeping Iranian Light 20 cents per barrel cheaper than Arab Light. The Iranian NOC has also extended its hand to (prospective) European buyers, cutting Northwest Europe differentials by 50 and 70 cents per barrel for Iranian Light and Heavy (in the Mediterranean the month-on-month changes were lower, 20 and 30 cents per barrel from May). All this is to indicate that Iran will be serious about ramping up European exports should the Vienna nuclear talks bear fruit anytime soon. 

By Gerald Jansen for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:

  •  

Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April
Gerald Jansen

Gerald Jansen

Gerald is an independent freelance energy analyst based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com