Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.43 +0.74 +1.31%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +1.12 +1.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.779 +0.016 +0.58%
Mars US 19 hours 58.74 +0.58 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 1 day 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 1 day 52.13 +0.29 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 59.13 -1.25 -2.07%
Murban 1 day 61.68 -1.25 -1.99%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.16 +0.35 +0.60%
Basra Light 1 day 58.08 +0.93 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Girassol 1 day 62.00 +0.39 +0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.46 -0.51 -1.34%
Western Canadian Select 56 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 56 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 56 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 56 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 56 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 1 day 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.71 -1.46 -2.31%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.64 +0.73 +1.46%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.59 +0.73 +1.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.14 +0.73 +1.39%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.14 +0.73 +1.15%
Oil Prices Rise On Solid Chinese Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2017, 11:30 AM CST Oil pipeline

Oil prices rose on Friday morning after Chinese data showed that China’s crude oil imports rose to the second-highest on record in November, and after U.S. total non-farm payroll employment increased last month.

At 10:39a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was up 0.64 percent at $57.05, and Brent Crude was trading up 0.98 percent up at $62.81.

Chinese crude oil imports increased to 9.01 million bpd last month—the second highest on record, according to data provided by China’s General Administration of Customs.

“The sharp reduction in Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments is not reflected in the Chinese import statistics, meaning that other suppliers such as Russia, Iraq or the U.S. are likely to have stepped into the breach,” Commerzbank said in a note, as carried by Reuters.

In the U.S., total non-farm payroll employment increased by 228,000 in November, and employment continued trending up in professional and business services, manufacturing, and health care, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

This week, oil prices have been a mixed bag of ups and downs, and on Wednesday they dropped shortly after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 5.6-million-barrel draw in crude oil inventories for the week to December 1, but a major build in gasoline inventories of 6.8 million barrels. Analysts had expected a smaller build of the fuel. Related: Oil Investors Are Growing Impatient

On the global supply side, according to an S&P Global Platts survey of OPEC and oil industry officials and analysts, OPEC’s production in November dropped by 220,000 bpd from October to its lowest level in six months—to 32.35 million bpd, with declines in oil production in eight out of the fourteen OPEC members.

Rig count data by Baker Hughes later on Friday will likely point the direction in which oil prices will finish this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




