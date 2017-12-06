Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.00 -1.62 -2.81%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.28 -1.58 -2.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 21 hours 59.87 +0.10 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
Urals 2 days 60.68 -0.28 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.24 -0.18 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.68 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 2 days 62.28 -0.95 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.93 -0.09 -0.15%
Basra Light 2 days 58.33 +0.45 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 2 days 62.74 -0.15 -0.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.82 -2.17 -5.43%
Western Canadian Select 54 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 54 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 54 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 54 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.05 -0.96 -1.50%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.57 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.07 +0.15 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.15 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 3 hours Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 4 hours South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 22 hours Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 23 hours Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 23 hours Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 24 hours API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 1 day Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 1 day South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 1 day China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 1 day Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 1 day OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 2 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 2 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 2 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 2 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 5 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 5 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 5 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 5 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 6 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 6 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 6 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 6 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 6 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 6 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 6 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 6 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 7 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 7 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 7 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 7 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 7 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 7 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 7 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 8 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Breaking News:

Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens

Alt Text

Don’t Expect Aggressive U.S. Shale Drilling

For a long time, the…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Most Unpredictable Member

OPEC’s new wild card, Iraq,…

Alt Text

China Set To Become More Dependent On Oil Imports

China’s already high dependence on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 06, 2017, 9:42 AM CST Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

The Energy Information Administration reported a 5.6-million-barrel draw in crude oil inventories for the week to December 1, largely in line with the American Petroleum Institute’s estimate of a 5.481-million-barrel draw that was reported yesterday. Analysts had expected a draw of 3.507 million barrels.

But more notably, the API had yesterday reported a staggering 9.196-million-barrel build in gasoline inventories—when analysts had expected a small build of just 1.145 million barrels. The EIA today confirmed a large build of 6.8 million barrels.

US crude oil imports averaged 7.2 million barrels per day last week—a decrease of 127,000 barrels per day from the previous week. The EIA said refineries last week processed 17.2 million barrels of crude per day, producing 9.8 million barrels per day of gasoline, down from 10.2 million bpd in the previous week.

Prices have been stubbornly resistant to OPEC’s promise to extend the OPEC production cuts to the end of 2018, dropped yesterday as the API reported the surprisingly large gasoline inventory build. Both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks continued to fall in after-hours trading yesterday, settling at $57.36 and $62.60 respectively around 9:00pm EST. The benchmarks continued to fall overnight, and at 7:42am EST, they were trading at $56.90 and $62.21. Related: The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

Despite the price drop, the extension of the OPEC and allies’ production cut deal through the end of 2018 continues to sent a stronger signal that the oil market rebalancing could speed up and send WTI oil prices to average $54.78 a barrel in 2018, up from a previous projection of $52.50, a Reuters poll of 30 analysts and economists showed on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$56.71 a barrel, with Brent at US$62.02, both down from yesterday’s close.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Red Bull on December 06 2017 said:
    If you believe the EIA numbers they still claim a 2.5 million barrel total draw.
  • Disgruntled on December 06 2017 said:
    Gasoline inventories are in the middle of the 5-year range but they build 6 million barrels so that's a big negative. For months all we've heard is that "traders" must see the crude inventories come down. Well, they are and will continue to do so. If one examines the complete data set of the EIA on commercial crude storage, you'll see that the current storage is within 100 million barrels of the decades long averages. At the current rates of decline, we'll be there by June 2018 or so. When we do see those kind of storage numbers, I wonder what the cause for pessimism will be then.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally
The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com