Oil Price Boom Keeps Lid On Natural Gas Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.39 +0.43 +0.77%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.85 +0.63 +1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.140 -4.79%
Mars US 18 hours 58.16 -1.71 -2.86%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 1 day 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Louisiana Light 1 day 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 1 day 51.84 -1.40 -2.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.140 -4.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.38 +0.70 +1.17%
Murban 1 day 62.93 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 1 day 58.81 -1.12 -1.87%
Basra Light 1 day 57.15 -1.18 -2.02%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.05 -1.08 -1.71%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Girassol 1 day 61.61 -1.13 -1.80%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.91 +0.17 +0.45%
Western Canadian Select 55 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 55 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 55 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 55 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 55 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 55 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.25 -1.75 -3.24%
Giddings 1 day 46.00 -1.75 -3.66%
ANS West Coast 2 days 63.17 +0.12 +0.19%
West Texas Sour 1 day 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 1 day 46.25 -1.50 -3.14%
Buena Vista 1 day 63.41 -1.66 -2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 30 mins London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 2 hours East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 8 hours Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 13 hours India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 17 hours Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 18 hours U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 21 hours China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 22 hours Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 24 hours Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 1 day South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 2 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 2 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 2 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 2 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 2 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 2 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 2 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 2 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 2 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 3 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 3 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 3 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 3 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 3 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 6 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 6 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 6 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 6 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 7 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 7 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 7 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 7 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 7 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 7 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 7 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 7 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 8 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource

Breaking News:

London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues

Alt Text

54 Things You Didn’t Know About Natural Gas

While crude oil coal get…

Alt Text

Egypt Takes Giant Step Towards Energy Independence

A recently discovered gas field…

Alt Text

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Becomes Less Plausible

In growing opposition to Russia’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Price Boom Keeps Lid On Natural Gas Prices

By Robert Rapier - Dec 07, 2017, 9:30 AM CST Natural Gas

In the previous post – Fear Will Drive Oil Prices In 2018 – I discussed the outlook for oil prices next year. In a nutshell, the price of oil will be influenced by crude oil inventories, which are going to be driven by the balance between OPEC’s actions and U.S. shale oil production.

Inventories also influence natural gas prices, but the drivers are different.

On the natural gas demand-side, growth remains robust. Pipeline exports to Mexico are surging, exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have reached 2 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/d), consumption in the chemical sector continues to grow, and utilities are shifting toward fast-cycling natural gas plants to complement increasing amounts of intermittent renewables on the grid.

Each of those drivers has added significantly to natural gas demand in recent years. However, natural gas production growth has kept pace.

The shale revolution actually started with natural gas production, which turned upward in about 2006. Oil production began to rise in 2009, but along with it came associated natural gas. Just as the surge of shale oil production contributed to the collapse of oil prices, the surge of natural gas production – both from dedicated natural gas drilling and from associated gas production – collapsed natural gas prices.

(Click to enlarge)

Over the past decade, oil production in the U.S. nearly doubled. Natural gas production rose by about 50 percent. But the collapse in oil prices that began in 2014 caused oil production to fall, and along with it the associated natural gas production (which is reflected in the slight decline in natural gas production above). Related: Chinese M&A Wave Could Be Bad News For Investors

Over the past few years, natural gas production growth has outpaced demand. This caused natural gas inventories to swell, which kept downward pressure on natural gas prices. A decade ago, natural gas prices were still regularly spiking above $10/million BTU (MMBtu). Over the past three years, high inventories have mostly kept prices below $3/MMBtu.

But the turndown in natural gas production over the past year has finally brought inventories down to a normal level:

(Click to enlarge)

The decline in inventories has taken some of the downside risks out of natural gas prices and helped stabilize the price at around $3/MMBtu. Inventories are slightly below normal for this time of year, but the price of natural gas over the next six months will be mostly dictated by the weather.

If we take the weather out of the equation, $3/MMBtu is likely to stimulate more drilling for natural gas. Higher oil prices will continue to spur U.S. oil production higher, and with that production comes more associated natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As a result of the incremental associated gas supplies, it seems likely that unless the winter is unusually cold that natural gas supplies will at least keep up with demand. In that case, natural gas prices would probably remain in the $3/MMBtu range, with the potential to move lower if oil production continues to make gains.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Egypt Takes Giant Step Towards Energy Independence
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

 The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com