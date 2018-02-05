Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.44 -0.71 -1.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.95 -0.67 -0.99%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.776 +0.029 +1.06%
Mars US 3 hours 62.35 -1.30 -2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +0.22 +0.33%
Urals 20 hours 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.96 +0.20 +0.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.76 -0.68 -1.14%
Marine 20 hours 64.73 -2.05 -3.07%
Murban 20 hours 68.08 -2.10 -2.99%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 65.78 +0.31 +0.47%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.55 -1.13 -1.77%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.82 +0.30 +0.44%
Girassol 20 hours 68.56 +0.20 +0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 32.70 -0.60 -1.80%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.95 -0.35 -0.54%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.30 -0.35 -0.53%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.45 +0.65 +1.11%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.50 -0.35 -0.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.40 +2.60 +4.14%
Central Alberta 4 days 52.45 -0.35 -0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.50 -1.50 -2.42%
Giddings 20 hours 54.25 -1.50 -2.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.02 +1.14 +1.63%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.10 -1.30 -2.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.60 -1.30 -2.10%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.71 -0.35 -0.48%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments

Alt Text

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

The recent rise in oil…

Alt Text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

With oil prices rising to…

Alt Text

WTI-Brent Spread Narrows To Smallest In Five Months

The rising U.S. rig count…

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 05, 2018, 6:00 PM CST oil trader

Oil prices fell back suddenly over the last few trading sessions, dragged down by some forces beyond the oil market.

The steady decline of the U.S. dollar has helped drive up crude prices for weeks, but that came to an abrupt halt last week. A rebound for the greenback led to a steep decline in oil prices on Friday.

At the same time, sudden turmoil in the broader financial system also bled over into the oil market. Volatility in the stock market flared up on Friday, sparking the sharpest single-day upheaval in years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points, only the ninth time in history that a fall of that magnitude has occurred. “The stock market and interest rates can really affect oil a lot,” Mark Waggoner, president of Excel Futures, told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s spilling over into the energy markets and causing these ripple effects.”

The stronger-than-expected job growth and wage increases fueled speculation that the Fed would tighten interest rates more than previously thought. Bond yields continue to rise, undercutting equities. Signs of higher inflation also led to speculation of interest rate hikes from the central bank. The dollar gained 0.7 percent on Friday.

That led to a selloff for Brent and WTI. And if the turmoil continues, the trouble for oil benchmarks will also linger. “The potential is present for a big move lower should fear return to the stock market and spark liquidations across the board,” analysts at TAC Energy said Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal. “The cross-asset class correlations have returned over the past several weeks.” Related: Will Rising Crude Inventories End The Rally?

The problem for oil is that both oil prices and broader stock indices are seen as overvalued by some analysts. Hedge funds and other money managers have piled into bullish bets on crude, leaving positioning in the futures market overextended.

“The price slide is due to a general worsening of sentiment. Stock markets around the world are under pressure, which confirms that the steep price rise in the preceding weeks was for the most part sentiment-driven,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “There is only limited fundamental justification for the high price level … It is therefore conceivable that the correction in oil prices will continue.”

An unraveling of positions from major investors could expose WTI and Brent to sudden losses. That correction tends to occur when a spate of news goes against existing sentiment. The broader financial system is finally facing some questions after a remarkable bull run, which is magnifying the danger for crude benchmark prices.

“A global selloff in risk assets is gathering pace and sending the energy complex lower amid a sea of red,” PVM Oil Associates Ltd. analysts Tamas Varga and Stephen Brennock wrote in a report. “The risk-off environment throughout the energy complex comes as U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a second consecutive week.” Related: How Globalization Will Create An Energy Crisis

“You’re starting to see a whiff of what I call the GMO trade — get me out,” Bill O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management, told The Wall Street Journal.

It isn’t all sentiment trading, however. We now have several catalysts that could provoke a liquidation of bullish bets: inventories rose last week for the first time in months, the rig count continues to rise and U.S. production is breaking records. Seasonally, oil demand is at a lull, pushing up inventories. These trends were expected, but still present downside risk to what is looking like an overvalued oil price.

Perhaps most importantly, supply growth from the Permian looms large over oil prices. Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup, told The Wall Street Journal that U.S. shale could wreck the oil market once again. He argues that the industry is ramping up production, and that assurances over a more cautious drilling approach from shale executives should not be trusted. As production increases continue unabated, oil prices could collapse again. “2018 could turn out to look a lot like 2014 — a year that started with very high prices and ended at very low prices,” he said.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

Is WTI Overtaking Brent As The Biggest Global Benchmark?
Leave a comment
  • Paul on February 05 2018 said:
    Fake news has no Velcro brother Nick!
    The Dow fell near 1500 pesetas before my screen frosted over and then boom up 400 from the low, all in 360 seconds, sweet Jesus this is getting good!

    US stocks decline for different reasons over two day period and yet the pattern remains the same? But wait, if stocks went down cuz interest rates went up on Friday, why did stocks drop today as bond prices rallied? Hmm, guess its not interest rates causing all the wild action so what could it be, hmm.

    We know, most don't, brace yourself.

    Like any hurricane, water is drawn from all around. The 2016 bottom in oil prices coincided with the bottom of a global bear market and now at a cyclical top, we find the same hitching at the belt so what is the problem? The likelihood of an oil price decline that matches the pattern in the wake of 2014-2016 is 0.000001.

    Oil price will resume to higher levels after market correction ends in a kerfuffle between truth and deception.

    Boy is this is going to be great; see you at $2150 on the SP500 and don't blink - you might miss the buy of the century!
  • Citizen Oil on February 05 2018 said:
    Boy what a difference a couple of days make. These analyst geniuses being reactive again on daily noise. A week ago they were saying $ 80- $ 100 Bbl was a possibility by June. The stock market is not diving because of bad fundamentals, just the opposite. An excellent economy causing inflation and raising the 10 yr and 30 yr treasury rates. Relax people, it's going to be OK.

Leave a comment




