Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For India

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.85 -0.60 -0.92%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.87 -0.71 -1.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.845 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 2 days 63.65 -0.25 -0.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
Urals 3 days 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.44 +1.05 +1.80%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.845 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 66.78 +0.90 +1.37%
Murban 3 days 70.18 +0.90 +1.30%
Iran Heavy 3 days 65.47 -0.93 -1.40%
Basra Light 3 days 63.68 -1.30 -2.00%
Saharan Blend 3 days 68.52 -0.98 -1.41%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Girassol 3 days 68.36 -0.88 -1.27%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 35.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.30 +1.07 +3.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.30 +1.07 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.65 +1.07 +1.63%
Sweet Crude 4 days 58.80 +1.07 +1.85%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.85 +1.07 +1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.80 +1.07 +1.73%
Central Alberta 4 days 52.80 +1.07 +2.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 3 days 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.88 +0.65 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.40 -0.35 -0.59%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.35 -0.35 -0.55%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.35 -0.35 -0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.90 -0.35 -0.56%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.06 +1.07 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 2 days U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 2 days Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 2 days Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 2 days Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 2 days Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 2 days Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 2 days Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 3 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 3 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 3 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 3 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 3 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 3 days China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 3 days Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 3 days Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 4 days OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 4 days BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 4 days U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 4 days Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 4 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 4 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 4 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 5 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 5 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 5 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 5 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 5 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 5 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 6 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 6 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 6 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 6 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 6 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 6 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 9 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 9 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 9 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 9 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 9 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025

Breaking News:

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Alt Text

Oil Inches Higher On Saudi, Russian Rhetoric

Crude oil prices inched higher…

Alt Text

Three Wild Cards That Could Hurt The Oil Rally

In the past month, oil…

Alt Text

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

The recent rise in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For India

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 04, 2018, 4:00 PM CST India oil

One of the world’s largest crude oil importers, India, has benefited from low oil prices for the better part of the past three years, enjoying a lower import bill and improving its trade balance and current accounts.

However, the oil price rally in recent months is now posing a new dilemma for India’s government — whether to reverse energy policies on fuel prices to quell consumer backlash over rising gas and diesel prices ahead of a string of regional elections this year and a federal election next year.

Over the past six months, Brent Crude prices have risen by some 31 percent, and the Dubai and Oman prices — used to price Middle Eastern crude oil exports to Asia — are above $66 a barrel. India imports 82.1 percent of the oil it consumes, and its biggest trade partner in energy imports is OPEC — some 85 percent of crude oil imports and 94 percent of gas imports come from OPEC member states.

India’s import bill for the crude oil it is buying is rising, denting government trade and current accounts. The value of India’s crude oil imports in December 2017 was 34.94 percent higher than the value of oil imports for the same month in 2016, official trade figures show. India paid 24.18 percent more for oil in April to December 2017 compared to the same period the previous year.

The rising oil prices are now threatening to unravel one of the key reforms of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the removal of caps on fuel prices introduced in 2014. Related: 2018: The Year Of The Oil Majors

As consumers have started to feel the pinch of higher gasoline and diesel prices, some analysts believe that there is little room for further increases without stirring public dissent, and that the government could return to cap fuel prices.

“Crude’s rally may force the Indian government to choose between cutting excise duty on petroleum products or reintroducing fuel-price caps to control inflation,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kunal Agrawal and Kar Wai Lee said in a note early this week. “Reducing duty would impact state finances, while price caps would dent state refiners’ revenue,” the analysts noted.

On February 1, gasoline prices in Delhi hit their highest level in three and a half years.

The oil price gains “straight away feed into the inflation, and retail prices of petrol and diesel would become a political issue as consumers will start complaining and there’ll be pressure on government to do something,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at Fitch Group’s India Ratings & Research, told Nikkei Asian Review.

According to Vaibhav Chowdhry, an analyst at KR Choksey Shares & Securities Pvt. in Mumbai, the government might re-introduce the fuel price caps. Related: 2018: The Year Of The Oil Majors

“On the global front, crude prices are rising, but I don’t expect much increase in India’s retail prices for gasoline and diesel,” Chowdhry told Bloomberg.

Prime Minister Modi will seek re-election in 2019, and the oil price rally is putting his energy and economic policies to one of the toughest tests yet.

Appealing to consumers (read: voters) and preventing a populist opposition surge could either hurt the country’s finances if excise duty is cut, or eat into the revenues of the large state-held refiners if the government backtracks on its policy on fuel prices and reverts to capping them again.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally
JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

 Why Is The Shale Industry Still Not Profitable?

Why Is The Shale Industry Still Not Profitable?

 Why Natural Gas Prices Just Tanked

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Tanked

 Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com