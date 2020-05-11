Oil Prices Rally As Saudi Arabia Pledges To Cut Additional 1 Million Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 24.67 +0.53 +2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.63 -1.34 -4.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
Graph up Urals 4 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 21.89 +0.79 +3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 26.33 -1.11 -4.05%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.34 -1.33 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.67 +1.34 +6.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.17 +1.34 +5.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.57 +1.34 +5.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.67 +1.34 +6.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 22.38 +3.82 +20.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 28.32 +1.19 +4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 min The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 8 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 13 hours Not much going on.
  • 4 hours 1968 Pandemic
  • 9 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 12 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 3 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 15 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?

Breaking News:

UAE Making Even Bigger Cuts To Oil Production Next Month

Alt Text

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Oil Rallies On Signs Of A Global Reopening

Oil prices rose early on…

Alt Text

OPEC Sees Oil Rising To $40 In Second Half Of 2020

Oil prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rally As Saudi Arabia Pledges To Cut Additional 1 Million Bpd

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices turned higher on Monday, erasing earlier losses after the world’s top oil exporter and OPEC leader, Saudi Arabia, said it would cut oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on top of its promised cuts as part of the OPEC+ production cut deal.

As of 8:43 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was up 2.02 percent at $25.18, and Brent Crude was trading up 0.97 percent on the day to $31.28.

Oil prices began Monday’s trading session in the red as the market began to fear that the eased lockdowns could lead to a second wave of COVID-19 cases, as some data in China, South Korea, and Germany could suggest.  

By the early morning EDT, however, prices reversed their earlier losses and jumped after Saudi Arabia put out a statement saying that it would be significantly over-complying, again, with its share of the cuts in June.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry ordered the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco to reduce its crude oil production in June “by an extra voluntary amount of one million barrels per day, in addition to the reduction committed by the Kingdom in the latest OPEC+ agreement,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported. Related: What’s Behind The Sudden Rally In Natural Gas?

Under the OPEC+ deal in effect from May 1, Saudi Arabia has pledged to cut its oil production to 8.5 million bpd.

With the voluntary additional reduction in June, the Saudis would produce 7.492 million bpd next month, according to a Saudi energy ministry official, cited by the Saudi Press Agency. The energy ministry is also ordering Aramco to seek further cuts to its targeted production of 8.492 million bpd for May, after consultations with its customers.

“The Ministry Official emphasized that the Kingdom aims through this additional cut to encourage OPEC+ participants, as well as other producing countries, to comply with the production cuts they have committed to, and to provide additional voluntary cuts, in an effort to support the stability of global oil markets,” Saudi Arabia said on the day on which it also announced ‘tough’ economic austerity measures as its oil revenues—the key source of budget income—plunged with the collapse in oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For Second Consecutive Weekly Gain

Next Post

When Will The Next Oil Price Cycle Begin?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May

Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com