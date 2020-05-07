Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices As Demand Recovers

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 23.59 -0.40 -1.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.63 -0.09 -0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.906 -0.038 -1.95%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 26.74 -1.57 -5.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
Graph up Urals 2 days 29.55 +8.45 +40.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.906 -0.038 -1.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.44 +1.09 +4.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.67 +1.16 +4.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.72 -1.70 -8.75%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.58 -0.59 -2.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 24.84 -0.51 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 16.06 -1.35 -7.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 22.12 -0.87 -3.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 24.62 -0.87 -3.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 26.02 -0.87 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 21.12 -0.87 -3.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 -0.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.55 +3.95 +27.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 17.94 -0.57 -3.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 21.89 -0.57 -2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 21.89 -0.57 -2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 20.50 -0.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.57 -0.57 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 6 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 15 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 2 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 30 mins Judge Blocks Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 People Off SNAP
  • 10 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 2 hours Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 9 hours About Taxes in oil and gas industry?
  • 12 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 13 hours WIsh I could have been a fly on the wall
  • 16 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 1 min Ban Chinese characters from OP forum
  • 17 hours The President and the Plague

Breaking News:

Petrobras Halts Sale Of Huge Oilfields After Oil Price Collapse

Alt Text

China’s Oil Imports Soar In April

China crude oil imports increased…

Alt Text

Russian Oil Production Set For First Annual Drop Since 2008

Due to the OPEC+ production…

Alt Text

Russia’s Grand Plan For Arctic Oil Is Under Threat

Russia is one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices As Demand Recovers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 07, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi Refinery

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco raised the price for all its crude oil grades to all regions for June in a move that analysts see as the start of demand recovery—and this move sent oil prices jumping early on Thursday after the price announcement.  

Saudi Arabia’s flagship Arab Light crude grade will be sold in Asia in June at a $5.90 a barrel discount to the Oman/Dubai average. This is a rise in prices by $1.40 a barrel from May, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a document with the Saudi official selling prices (OSPs) for June it has seen. 

For May, the Saudis had set last month the Arab Light price to Asia at a deep $7.30 a barrel discount to the Oman/Dubai benchmark average.

According to a Reuters survey, Asian refiners had not expected the increase in Saudi prices today—they were predicting that the Kingdom would cut the price of its oil again.

Last month, Aramco had announced deeper discounts for customers in Asia for May, for the second month in a row, despite the historic OPEC+ production cut deal.

Saudi Arabia began to deeply discount its oil two months ago, after OPEC’s top producer and its partner in the OPEC+ pact, Russia, broke up the production cut deal and the Saudis waged a price war for market share.

Today’s increase in the price for Saudi crude for June – which generally sets the trend for the pricing for Asia of other Gulf producers such as Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran – was interpreted as a sign that oil demand may have started to pick up.

“The higher prices by Aramco suggest a recovery of demand and a hint that OPEC+ actually started to cut production in their aim to balance the market,” Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro, told Bloomberg.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Imports Soar In April

Next Post

Why Is Russian Crude So Expensive?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

 The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun

The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com