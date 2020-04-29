OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 15.29 +2.95 +23.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 22.65 +2.19 +10.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.893 -0.055 -2.82%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 16.14 +1.71 +11.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 13.30 -1.01 -7.06%
Graph down Urals 1 day 19.15 -1.75 -8.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.67 -3.82 -18.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.67 -3.82 -18.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 6.550 -1.980 -23.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.893 -0.055 -2.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 16.86 -1.64 -8.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 17.43 -1.46 -7.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 10.79 +0.42 +4.05%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 23.62 -0.16 -0.67%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 12.36 +0.64 +5.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 15.31 +0.29 +1.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 13.30 -1.01 -7.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.01 +2.06 +25.91%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours -3.060 -0.440 16.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 13.19 -0.44 -3.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 12.74 -0.44 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 8.090 -0.440 -5.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 2.340 -0.440 -15.83%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 2.340 -0.440 -15.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 6.590 -0.440 -6.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 11.34 -0.44 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 2.840 -0.440 -13.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.67 -3.82 -18.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.60 +0.05 +0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 6.290 -0.440 -6.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 3.000 -4.250 -58.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 17.11 -3.36 -16.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 44 mins Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
  • 2 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 3 hours Metal flinging...
  • 1 hour Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 2 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 48 mins China's 2018 African Swine Fever & The Purchase of 25% of the U.S. Pork Industry (Smithfield Foods)
  • 11 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 14 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 10 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 14 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 15 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 16 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market

Breaking News:

Continental Resources Sued Over Failed Oil Deal Amid Price Crash

Alt Text

Oil Could Fall Back To $20

Oil demand is set to…

Alt Text

The Very Real Possibility of -$100 Oil

An oil analyst who warned…

Alt Text

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

Canadian oil companies have begun…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Jump 21% But Analysts Warn More Carnage Still To Come

By Michael Kern - Apr 29, 2020, 7:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Prices Carnage

The price of key U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate shot up 18 percent in early trading this morning as new reports emerged suggesting that the United States would not fill its storage as quickly as previously anticipated. Brent crude also saw a boost, climbing by 4 percent. 

Storage concerns have been the focal point for analysts and traders in oil markets for the past couple of months. The situation has become so dire, in fact, that across the globe, crude-carrying vessels are trapped at sea as storage facilities reach their capacity.

Given the situation, it's clear to see how any piece of remotely positive news could help lift oil prices. And though the American Petroleum Institute reported yet another massive inventory build yesterday, it was significantly less than expected.

Previous API estimates anticipated a build of 13.226 million barrels of oil, while the actual number came out to 10.619 million barrels. That near-three million barrel difference is huge for the market, giving it that much more wiggle room as the industry scrambles to find solutions to the looming meltdown it is faced with.

In addition to the sliver of hope inspired by the API report, OPEC and its global partners are expected to kick off their historic joint oil production cut at the beginning of May. And while the cut may not be enough to counter the some 30-million barrels per day in demand destroyed by the ongoing COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, it is at least a step in the right direction as the world grapples with where to put all the oil that is continuing to flood into the market.

Premium: Oil Isn’t Ready To Rally

Despite the 'good' news, however, many analysts still see more destruction in the weeks to come.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA explained, "Carnage will remain as long as the market remains so incredibly imbalanced and we get closer to mid-May when storage facilities are expected to be full to the brim," adding "Those cuts can't come soon enough."

Though the WTI has dragged itself out of negative territory, Canada is still feeling the full weight of the crisis, with its key benchmark, Western Canadian Select, sitting at -$3.06 per barrel. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Traders Are Betting Big On An Oil Price Rebound
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

 Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Price Crash

Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Price Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com