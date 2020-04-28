Traders Are Betting Big On An Oil Price Rebound

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 13.27 +0.49 +3.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 33 mins 20.89 +0.90 +4.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 1.788 -0.031 -1.70%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 14.43 -4.26 -22.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 13.30 -1.01 -7.06%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 19.15 -1.75 -8.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.67 -3.82 -18.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.67 -3.82 -18.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 6.550 -1.980 -23.21%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.788 -0.031 -1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 18.50 -0.18 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 18.89 -0.08 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 10.37 -1.95 -15.83%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 23.78 -1.44 -5.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 11.72 -2.34 -16.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 15.02 -2.02 -11.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 13.30 -1.01 -7.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 7.950 -0.390 -4.68%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours -2.620 -4.160 -270.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 13.63 -4.16 -23.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 13.18 -4.16 -23.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 8.530 -4.160 -32.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 2.780 -4.160 -59.94%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 2.780 -4.160 -59.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 7.030 -4.160 -37.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 11.78 -4.16 -26.10%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 3.280 -4.160 -55.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.67 -3.82 -18.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.60 +0.05 +0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 6.290 -0.440 -6.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 3.000 -4.250 -58.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 17.11 -3.36 -16.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 1 hour Corona Virus Truths
  • 2 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 3 hours China's 2018 African Swine Fever & The Purchase of 25% of the U.S. Pork Industry (Smithfield Foods)
  • 12 hours OTC Antacid Pepcid in NYC hospital clinical trial to treat coronavirus
  • 2 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 8 hours Naturally, output will shrink and demand will meet.
  • 6 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 19 mins Metal flinging...
  • 9 hours Potential Solution to the Short Term Oil Crisis!
  • 12 hours Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 5 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 12 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex

Breaking News:

Oil Storage Crisis Deepens As API Reports Very Large Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

The Very Real Possibility of -$100 Oil

An oil analyst who warned…

Alt Text

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

Canadian oil companies have begun…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Don’t Expect Oil Prices To Rise On Historic Oil Deal

Even though oil producers finally…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Traders Are Betting Big On An Oil Price Rebound

By Irina Slav - Apr 28, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil trader

Global oil storage space is running low, production is not falling quickly enough, and yet last week hedge funds bought a record amount of WTI contracts, Reuters’ John Kemp said Monday. At the equivalent of 122 million barrels, the amount of crude futures purchased last week was the highest since at least last December. According to Kemp, the reason for the increased buying is an expectation of an oil price rebound. The buyers must expect this rebound to take place soon, even though there are no indications to support such an attitude. On the contrary, the latest price moves suggest the opposite. On Monday, West Texas Intermediate dropped by 25 percent to less than $13 a barrel and continued falling on Tuesday in Asian trading, sinking below $11 a barrel.

The United States Oil Fund said yesterday that it would sell all its oil futures for June delivery within four days. That had a lot to do with the drop in WTI prices, and it also had a lot to do with the growing worry about storage space – a worry that did not bother hedge funds and other market-making buyers last week. It may change their mind this week, however. 

And with a good reason.

Goldman Sachs yesterday became the latest to join the rising number of oil storage doomsayers. The investment bank said that the world’s storage capacity could reach its limit within just three weeks. This, the bank’s analysts said in a note, would heighten volatility and keep it high until supply and demand rebalances. For this to happen, supply needs to decline by another 18 million bpd next month, as this is the size of demand loss that Goldman expects.

That is much easier said than done, because those additional 18 million barrels per day comes on the heels of a demand loss totaling 29 million bpd, according to International Energy Agency estimates for April. 

Producers, though, are cutting. 

Related: Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War
 In addition to the 9.7 million bpd in OPEC+ cuts that should begin next month, U.S. production has fallen by some 600,000 bpd and counting, and Canada has slashed its oil production by 300,000 bpd. Brazil has cut 200,000 bpd off its daily average, Reuters reports.

This is barely above 1 million bpd in production cuts outside OPEC+. While the chances are that U.S. production cuts will likely accelerate in the coming weeks as companies rush to shut in the wells that produce oil at rates higher than the selling price, it may be too little too late.

Global oil storage is filling at a rate of 10 million bpd, according to data from commodities analysis firm Kayrros, reported by the Wall Street Journal. The firm’s chief analyst Antoine Halff called this rate monstrous and warned that if it continues unabated, storage would be full in a little over three months.

Luckily for the industry, the rate of additions has slowed down a bit, Kayrros product manager Augustin Prate told Oilprice.

“Crude demand in China has almost fully recovered, with refinery runs back to pre-lockdown levels,” Prate said. 

There is bad news as well but also a glimmer of hope. “In both India and the U.S., refinery runs are 25% below pre-lockdown levels,” Prate said. But “In the U.S., after falling to between 25-45% of pre-lockdown level, traffic in major cities is now up 5-10 percentage points from the low points.”

Related: Are Oil Prices Heading Back Into Negative Territory?

The United States is among the places where storage space is already tight, so any improvement in demand would be a cause for celebration. Cushing, the country’s largest oil storage complex, added 10 percent last week, to 59.7 million barrels. This is 25 million barrels below maximum capacity, which may sound like a lot. It isn’t if the rate of addition continues. 

Enterprise Products Partners earlier this month offered producers space in its northbound Seaway pipeline, providing U.S. oil producers struggling to place their oil near the Gulf Coast the ability to ship their barrels to the storage hub at Cushing.

The problem—for producers and bullish hedge funds alike—is that there isn’t a quick solution to the storage problem. Shutting in wells takes time and even setting wells on fire—which some Russian producers are reportedly considering as one way to reduce output quickly—takes time.

This is time that many smaller oil producers don’t have, so bankruptcies are on the way. This would mean a more lasting decline in production, which is good news for bulls. The question remains whether this decline will happen soon enough. For now, this is highly unlikely, so we may see another massive selloff when the next front-month oil contract nears expiry.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Russia Expects A Protracted Oil Price Plunge
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

 Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com