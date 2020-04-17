Oil Isn’t Ready To Rally

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 18.19 -1.68 -8.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.35 +0.53 +1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.09 +0.62 +4.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 5 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Why the Interest
  • 2 hours NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 3 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 39 mins Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 6 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 4 hours How to unsubscribe oilprice yealy subscription ?
  • 13 hours JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at a discount. Writing is on the wall.
  • 45 mins Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 21 mins Another stupid Idea proving Trump doesn't understand oil
  • 11 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 16 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !

Breaking News:

China And Malaysia Clash In Highly Disputed South China Sea

Alt Text

The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

Oilfield service providers once again…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Is Planning Even More Oil Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia has said that…

Alt Text

Many Shale Companies Are Already On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

OPEC may have reached a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Isn’t Ready To Rally

By Editorial Dept - Apr 17, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rally

The week started out promising for crude oil traders, hoping for a boost in prices to shore up the U.S. oil industry and to stabilize prices. OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations overcame a slight snag and finally agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June, representing around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices amid the pandemic, according to Reuters.

The cut was the single largest output cut in history. The specific production numbers weren’t released, but we do know that the 9.7 million barrels per day cut will begin on May 1, and will extend through the end of June.

However, despite the efforts of OPEC+, oil prices continued to retreat throughout the week, hitting a multi-year low in the process.

As it turns out, the agreement wasn’t especially bullish. The production cuts were smaller than what the market needed and all they are likely to do is slow down the stock building constraints problem.

The move by OPEC+ is not big enough to plug the near-term imbalance, which could reach 15 to 20 million barrels per day. Additionally, storage tanks are expected to top out in May. Furthermore, the cuts are too short, ending in June. This is hardly enough time to bring stability and restore support to oil prices, leading some to speculate that OPEC may have to revisit the problem in June.

The cuts may make a difference during the second half of 2020, but that will likely accompany…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products






Previous Post

U.S. Drillers Shed 260 Rigs In Five Brutal Weeks

Next Post

Iran’s Plan To Lure The U.S. Into War
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com