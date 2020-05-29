Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Break $40 This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.39 -0.32 -0.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.86 -0.43 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.769 -0.058 -3.17%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 35.06 +1.05 +3.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 1 day 33.90 -0.85 -2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 33.87 +0.59 +1.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 27.37 -0.55 -1.97%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.769 -0.058 -3.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 33.52 -1.38 -3.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 33.22 -1.41 -4.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 30.80 +0.25 +0.82%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 38.42 +1.62 +4.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 34.34 +0.59 +1.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 33.87 +0.59 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 33.87 +0.59 +1.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 34.45 +0.47 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 25.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.21 +0.90 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 32.71 +0.90 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 34.11 +0.90 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 33.71 +0.90 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 29.21 +0.90 +3.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 33.71 +0.90 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 35.46 -1.61 -4.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 27.66 +0.90 +3.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 31.61 +0.90 +2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 31.61 +0.90 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 23.00 -1.00 -4.17%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 36.39 -0.90 -2.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 34 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 6 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 40 mins China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 1 hour Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 6 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 5 hours Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 42 mins Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 7 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 11 hours Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
  • 12 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 2 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 2 hours New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 7 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:

Breaking News:

Musk Eyes $775 Million Payday After Hitting Valuation Milestone

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

Oil prices rallied on Monday…

U.S. Oil Prices Steady As June Contract Expires

U.S. Oil Prices Steady As June Contract Expires

U.S. oil prices continued rising…

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Some 50 million barrels of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Break $40 This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite production cuts from OPEC+ and North America and slowly improving demand, oil prices are not expected to average much higher than current prices in 2020 because of renewed U.S.-China tensions, the monthly Reuters poll of dozens of oil analysts showed on Friday.

According to 43 analysts surveyed by Reuters, the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude is set to average $32.78 a barrel in 2020, which is roughly where the contract was trading early on Friday.

Brent Crude prices are expected to average $37.58 per barrel this year, the analysts in the Reuters poll predicted. Experts have lifted their forecasts for both benchmarks compared to the April poll, when WTI Crude was expected to average $31.47 a barrel and Brent Crude was seen averaging $35.84 per barrel.

So far this year, Brent Crude prices have averaged $42.37 a barrel.

Early on Friday, oil prices were down on the day more than 2 percent and on track for a first weekly loss in five weeks. However, after the ‘black April’ for oil demand and oil futures, this month the price of oil has rallied by nearly 40 percent, so despite being on course for a weekly loss, prices were on track to score the best monthly performance since March 1999.

For the average prices in 2020, analysts expect the cuts from major producers in and outside the OPEC+ pact and the recovering demand to support oil in the coming months. However, renewed U.S.-China tensions over China’s new security laws for Hong Kong have been weighing on equity and oil markets in recent days. The analysts polled by Reuters expect that price gains from improving fundamentals could be capped by flare-ups in the U.S.-China relations, which could damage the post-coronavirus economic recovery and trade.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said it expected Brent Crude to trade at $40 a barrel by the end of the year thanks to the recovery in demand, which has taken off faster than the bank had predicted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Stocks To Watch As Shale Bounces Back
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com