Saudi Arabia Wants Record Oil Output Cuts To Last Till End 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.96 +1.15 +3.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 35.51 +0.77 +2.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.049 -2.60%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 34.01 -0.54 -1.56%
Graph down Opec Basket 14 hours 29.03 -0.72 -2.42%
Graph up Urals 2 days 34.75 +1.15 +3.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 14 hours 27.37 +0.07 +0.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.049 -2.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 34.90 -0.14 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.63 -0.48 -1.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 30.55 -0.84 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.80 -1.61 -4.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 33.75 -0.66 -1.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.98 -0.96 -2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 14 hours 29.03 -0.72 -2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 23.89 -1.45 -5.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 29.31 -1.54 -4.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 31.81 -1.54 -4.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 33.21 -1.54 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 28.31 -1.54 -5.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 26.76 -1.54 -5.44%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 14 hours 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Chart Buena Vista 14 hours 36.39 -1.54 -4.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 52 mins Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 28 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 34 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 42 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 12 hours New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 17 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 1 hour 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 2 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 2 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 13 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 2 days Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 13 hours Backlash Against Chinese
  • 1 day Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela

Breaking News:

SUV Sales Exceed 40% Of Global Car Sales For The First Time

Why The Future Of Oil Rests On China

Why The Future Of Oil Rests On China

The pace of oil demand…

Permian Drillers Resilient Despite Record-Breaking Rig Count Crash

Permian Drillers Resilient Despite Record-Breaking Rig Count Crash

Drilling activity is plunging throughout…

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

The U.S. Administration has been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Wants Record Oil Output Cuts To Last Till End 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 28, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia and several other members of OPEC are discussing the possibility of extending the current level of OPEC+ production cuts to the end of the year to support the market, but Russia could be the stumbling block again, Reuters reported on Thursday, citin8ug sources at OPEC+ and i9Russia’s oil industry.  

The OPEC+ group pledged in April production restrictions of 9.7 million bpd in May and June, before easing the cuts to 7.7 million bpd for July through December.

According to Reuters’ sources, Saudi Arabia would like to see the deeper 9.7-million-bpd cut extended through the end of 2020 to rebalance the market.

OPEC and the OPEC+ group are expected to meet via teleconference on June 9 and 10 to discuss the market fundamentals and possible tweaks to the deal they forged in April to cut nearly 10 percent of global oil production to support the market while demand is weak during the pandemic.

“The Saudis see that the market still needs support and want to roll over the same cuts until end of the year. The Russians also want the same but the problem again is with the oil companies,” a source at OPEC+ told Reuters.

Russia, in its typical ‘wait-and-see’ approach, is non-committal and reportedly prefers to wait to see how much oil demand will recover.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed with oil executives the possible extension of the current oil production cuts beyond June. Related: U.S. Hydropower Disaster Causes $1 Billion In Damages

According to a source familiar with the details of the meeting who spoke to Reuters, Russia’s oil companies failed to reach any agreement at the Tuesday meeting, as half of the firms supported the extension of the current cuts—which means Russia cutting production from around 11 million bpd to 8.5 million bpd—while the other half of the oil executives were against extending the deep cuts and calling for the easing of the cuts, as per the OPEC+ agreement.

Russia plans to stick to the OPEC+ deal reached in April and ease the cuts after June 30, Russian officials and industry sources told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, during which “Both sides noted the importance of the joint efforts to reach the OPEC+ agreements on reducing oil production in April. They agreed to continue close coordination on this issue between the energy ministries,” the Kremlin said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Production Won't Bounce Back Until 2021

Next Post

China Scoops Up Cheap Nigerian Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?
The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm

The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com