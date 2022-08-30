Oil Falls 5% On Growing Inflation Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.80 -5.21 -5.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 99.42 -5.67 -5.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.9 -0.85 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.130 -0.206 -2.21%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.684 -0.194 -6.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.684 -0.194 -6.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 99.98 +0.52 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 101.6 +1.77 +1.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 274 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 5 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.23 +3.65 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 82.91 +3.95 +5.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 99.16 +3.95 +4.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 97.41 +3.95 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 95.31 +3.95 +4.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 94.56 +3.95 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 98.11 +3.95 +4.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 92.76 +3.95 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.25 +4.25 +5.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Croatian Energy Company Caught Up In Massive Gas Fraud

Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

Barclays joins Goldman Sachs in…

Oil Drops 5% On Disappointing Economic Data From China

Oil Drops 5% On Disappointing Economic Data From China

Oil prices fell sharply on…

Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase

Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase

OPEC members increased oil exports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Falls 5% On Growing Inflation Fears

By Tom Kool - Aug 30, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude prices fell more than 5% on Tuesday afternoon as a result of inflation fears and concerns about demand returned.

Chart of the Week

Can Germany’s Industry Withstand the Pressure?

- With the euro zone already in recession territory and most governments mulling the possibility of blackouts, the economic prospects of Germany are worsening by the day amid plunging German stocks. 

- Germany’s largest gas importer Uniper (ETR:UN01) requested an additional €4 billion of bailout money from the German government, having already fully drawn down an additional €9 billion credit line from state lender KfW.

- Soaring energy costs have resulted in Germany recording its first monthly trade deficit since 1991 this June, with the German economy becoming more dependent on China in H1 2022 amidst increasing investments, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing.

- Seeking to halt runaway power prices, the idea of implementing a Europe-wide gas price cap is increasingly gaining traction, with rumors circulating that the September 09 emergency meeting of EU countries is aiming to do just that.

Market Movers

- US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) sold its Fayetteville shale assets in Arkansas to Flywheel Energy, an Oklahoma-based exploration company, for an undisclosed sum as part of its $15 billion divestment goal. 

- China’s largest oil refiner, the state-owned Sinopec (SHA:600028), reported an all-time high net profit of $5.8 billion in H2 2022, prompting it to start share buybacks for the first time on record. 

- Norwegian oil firm Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has hired US investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale of its 28% stake in the legacy Statfjord field, in production for more than 40 years, for up to $0.5 billion. 

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The recent oil price surge triggered by rumors of an impending OPEC+ production cut has hit a ceiling and even though the meeting is just a week away, focus has shifted towards aggravating macroeconomic environment, dragging ICE Brent down to $100 per barrel. Inflation has roared back into public debate, however, this time around it is not the United States in the limelight but Europe. With almost every single major country seeing double-digit inflation and still not yet seeing the peak, the European Central Bank is already testing the idea of a steeper-than-expected interest rate hike of 75 basis points. And this might still be far from the end. 

OPEC+ Supply Cuts Getting Real. With most of OPEC+ heavyweights continuing to bemoan the alleged disconnect between paper and physical oil markets, with the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria joining the ranks of such countries, the chances of seeing a concerted production cut are increasingly higher. 

IEA Eyes More SPR Releases. With the 180-million-barrel US SPR release coming to an end in November, the head of IEA Fatih Birol advocated more strategic stock releases, saying that members should consider them whenever the prospect of supply disruption emerges. 

Canada Invokes 1977 Pipeline Treaty with US. With Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer seeking to shut down the Enbridge-operated Line 5 pipeline, Canada invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the US to trigger negotiations that would settle the prolonged standoff between the two countries. 

ExxonMobil Threatens to Sue Russian Government. US oil major threatened to sue the Russian government if Moscow continues to block its divestment of a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, of which it is the operator, as the Kremlin banned foreign stakeholders from selling shares until the end of the year. Related: Oil Sinks By 3% As Economic Slowdown Fears Weigh On Market

US Authorities Issue Fuel Waivers on Whiting Fire. Last week’s fire at the 435,000 b/d Whiting Refinery in Indiana and its subsequent shutdown have compelled the US Transportation Department and the EPA to waive federal regulations for fuel volatility and maximum driving time rules for truckers. 

France’s Engie the New Gazprom Victim. According to French media, Russia’s gas major Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) will curtail deliveries to France’s Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a dispute over contracts, though the French firm has already managed to cut its Russia dependence to 4%, compared with 17% before the war in Ukraine. 

Sadr Puts Iraqi Future on Tenterhooks. News of the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr leaving politics amidst a prolonged government impasse have sparked riots in the capital city of Baghdad, with Sadrists storming the presidential palace with at least 15 protesters killed, potentially plunging the country into a longer period of unrest.

German Power Prices Can’t Stop Soaring. Rising for eight consecutive trading sessions already, German benchmark power prices for annual delivery in 2023 have surpassed the record €1000 MWh threshold this week, despite falling spot gas prices and water levels along the River Rhine increasing on the back of weekend rain. 

India to Double Down on Petrochemicals. India’s leading downstream firm Reliance Industries (NSE:RELIANCE) will invest $9.4 billion over the next 5 years to maximize oil-to-chemicals refining as well as to ramp up production of green hydrogen and solar modules. 

Iran and Russia to Sign Gas Swap Deal Soon. According to the Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji, Tehran and Moscow will sign a gas swap deal in the very near future – despite last month’s contracts that saw Gazprom moving into three large-scale gas projects, the scope of swaps is still unknown. 

France Warns Industry They Will be Hit First. The French government urged companies to draft energy savings plans by next month, warning they would be the first to feel the impact of power rationing and adding the state would lead the way with its plan to curb energy usage by 10%. 

Russia to Sell Gasoline to Taliban. In what would probably be the least anticipated part of Russia’s Asian pivot, the Taliban administration of Afghanistan is reportedly in the final stages of talks with Moscow over the terms of a contract to purchase gasoline. 

Chinese Steel Prospects Improve by the Day. Battered by lockdowns and power utilization mandates, China’s steel industry seems to be finally on the uptake as steel rebar prices have gained 10% recently and profit margins for steel mills returning to positive territory of $50/mt. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Will Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Impact Prices?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com