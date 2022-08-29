Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.88 +2.82 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 103.8 +2.85 +2.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 102.9 +2.56 +2.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.461 +0.165 +1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.843 -0.009 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.843 -0.009 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 22 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 22 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia

Texas Threatens Financial Firms That Boycott Fossil Fuels

Texas Threatens Financial Firms That Boycott Fossil Fuels

Texas is once again going…

Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid

Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid

Shale investors have seen difficult…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2022, 9:39 AM CDT

Followers of Iraq’s powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who said earlier on Monday that he was withdrawing from politics amid a government and parliamentary impasse, have stormed the presidential palace in Baghdad by the hundreds, heightening the political uncertainty in OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer. 

Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics on Twitter, blaming fellow Shiite politicians for failing to cooperate and form a government. 

This isn’t the first time that Sadr has announced he was quitting politics, so it’s uncertain how long the withdrawal will last this time. 

However, this time, hundreds of his followers stormed the Republican Palace in Baghdad, using ropes to move cement barriers in front of the palace gates. So far, the palace storming has prompted the implementation of a city-wide curfew by the Iraqi military. 

This is the third time in two months that al-Sadr’s followers have stormed parliament, intent on hindering the Shi’ite cleric’s rivals–particularly those supporters of former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki, from forming a ‘pro-Iranian’ government.

Sadr’s bloc was the biggest winner of the parliamentary election in Iraq last October but failed to form a government. Sadr asked the MPs from the Sadrist bloc to resign from Parliament in June over the protracted deadlock about the forming of a new government. 

After that, Sadr supporters stormed the Iraqi Parliament in protest against a nomination for prime minister from a rival bloc. 

Sadr’s latest political stunt – quitting Iraqi politics – could raise the uncertainty and lead to instability in Iraq, which is OPEC’s second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia.  

In July, Iraq pumped 4.496 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, up by 30,000 bpd compared to June, according to secondary sources in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). 

According to the OPEC+ deal, Iraq was behind its target in the pact by around 85,000 bpd. Under the OPEC+ agreement, Iraq’s crude oil production target for July was 4.580 million bpd. The target for August for Iraq is at 4.651 million bpd, or 71,000 bpd higher than in July, as OPEC+ is currently rolling back all the May 2020 cuts by the end of this month. Iraq’s September target is slightly higher at 4.663 million bpd after OPEC+ decided early this month to raise the collective target by a small amount, just 100,000 bpd. 

However, speculation has abounded over the past week about whether OPEC+ could discuss new production cuts to respond to a “schizophrenic” oil market, as Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, put it. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com