Indiana Refinery To Restart Before Gasoline Prices Surge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.91 -2.10 -2.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 102.3 -2.84 -2.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.9 -0.85 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.120 -0.216 -2.31%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.790 -0.088 -3.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.790 -0.088 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 99.98 +0.52 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 1 day 101.6 +1.77 +1.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.23 +3.65 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 82.91 +3.95 +5.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 99.16 +3.95 +4.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 97.41 +3.95 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 95.31 +3.95 +4.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 94.56 +3.95 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 98.11 +3.95 +4.19%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 92.76 +3.95 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 87.25 +4.25 +5.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Japanese Firm Signs New LNG Deal With Russia’s Sakhalin-2 

Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe

Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe

American natural gas prices have…

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Crude prices were on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Indiana Refinery To Restart Before Gasoline Prices Surge

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 30, 2022, 5:00 AM CDT

BP’s refinery in Whiting, Indiana should resume normal operations within the next few days, before it has had any market impact on gasoline prices.

"The team is working diligently to bring back refinery operations in the coming days," a BP spokeswoman told Reuters adding that the supermajor "has deployed all available resources to restore production as soon as possible.".

An electrical fire erupted at the Whiting facility last week, leading to the shutdown of several units and prompting a declaration of emergency across four states, including Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the incident had affected the supply of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel across the four states, which prompted the emergency declaration. The four states get a quarter of their fuel supply from the Whiting refinery.

In addition to the declaration of emergency, the Environmental Protection Agency lifted temporarily a restriction on fuel sales during the summer to help prevent shortages in the four states.

The outage is unlikely to affect fuel prices, however, says Tom Kloza from the Oil Price Information Service.

“Retail prices are not likely to surge but they could recede at a slower rate than what one might expect without a major refinery limping along,” Kloza told the AP.

“I think it’s going to delay the decline in prices that had been ongoing, but it’s only a matter of time before that decline resumes,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan told the AP, saying the outage was a temporary setback.

“The problems — both pricing and supply — will probably really ramp up if that facility can’t get back online or isn’t restarting by say, Thursday or Friday,” he explained.

The Whiting refinery - the largest refinery in the Midwest and the sixth-largest in the country - is capable of processing 440,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone

Next Post

Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com