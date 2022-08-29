How Will Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Impact Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.71 -0.30 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 105.1 +4.10 +4.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 104.8 +4.41 +4.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 9.353 +0.057 +0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 57 mins 2.873 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 57 mins 2.873 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 4 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July

Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

Barclays joins Goldman Sachs in…

Oil Drops 5% On Disappointing Economic Data From China

Oil Drops 5% On Disappointing Economic Data From China

Oil prices fell sharply on…

Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid

Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid

Shale investors have seen difficult…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Will Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Impact Prices?

By Irina Slav - Aug 29, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. and Iran are nearing a final agreement on a new nuclear deal.
  • Some analysts predict that oil prices could plummet as Iranian oil returns to global markets.
  • Others suggest that Iran’s return could be completely irrelevant for oil prices.
Join Our Community

The United States and Iran are in the final stages of agreeing on a new nuclear deal that could see the return of Iranian crude on international markets, which some analysts say would result in downward pressure on oil prices–an eventuality Saudi Arabia is trying to avoid. Still, other analysts suggest that the return of Iran to oil markets could be completely irrelevant for prices.  Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman hinted that OPEC+ could decide to reverse its production growth strategy in response to what he called "a self-perpetuating vicious circle of very thin liquidity and extreme volatility" on oil markets.

The news sent Brent over $100 per barrel after the international benchmark slipped below that threshold amid deepening fears of a global recession. It was this fear that led to the divorce between paper and physical markets that bin Salman referenced in an interview with Bloomberg last week, when he noted that traders are ignoring the tightness on physical oil markets.

Meanwhile, however, some analysts have suggested that the Saudis are getting nervous about a potential Iran deal that would see their arch-rival in the Middle East join international oil markets legally 

The Financial Times reported last week, citing several analysts, that bin Salman’s hint about a production cut was, among other things, aimed at the White House as a warning of what would happen if the United States does end up sealing a deal with Iran.

 “Earlier this year I think it’s fair to say Saudi Arabia and other regional actors were reasonably confident the Iran deal wasn’t going to happen in the near future,” RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft told the FT.

“Now that the negotiations have been revived I think they will be focused on both the oil market and the wider security implications of this deal potentially getting over the finish line,” she added. 

Yet in the context of security implications, it is worth noting that there has been a thaw between Iran and Saudi allies. Just this month, Iran restored diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates—the closest Saudi ally in the Middle East—and Kuwait. Next on the agenda is Saudi Arabia itself and the Iranian side has signaled optimism about this development.

In other words, Saudi Arabia and Iran are taking steps to restore bilateral relations after these were severed in 2016 after the execution of a Shiite Saudi cleric in the Kingdom. This, if it happens, could have huge implications for the security situation in the Middle East and it will also consolidate OPEC. Such a consolidation would arguably render a new nuclear deal with Iran irrelevant for oil prices.

Related: The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

OPEC+ has demonstrated that it can control the supply of crude oil whenever necessary and the body that decides when it is necessary to control supply is OPEC+. Warnings from analysts that a nuclear deal could see oil falling to below $70 and even to $60 per barrel have a sound basis but there is one little detail that the FT analysis did not mention: prices won’t stay low for long. Not if OPEC+ does not want them to stay low.

A couple of months ago, the spare capacity of OPEC+ came to the fore as at the time the market fretted about supply security in the face of strong demand and production constraints. Saudi Arabia admitted it could not boost production much more from current levels at short notice. The result was greater fear about supply security that only subsided as an even greater fear overwhelmed markets: recession.

Recession will indeed hurt oil demand although in some parts of the world such as Europe it might actually help it grow: gas prices are so high that utilities are switching from gas to oil in parts of Europe, such as Germany.

Yet OPEC+ has demonstrated that it can be flexible not only with regard to production control but with regard to prices. Few remember that far back but it was less than two years ago that various OPEC officials signaled a range of $60 to $70 per barrel of Brent crude was a good one for the cartel.

Now, some analysts are arguing that OPEC wants to put a floor on oil and this floor is $100. A return of Iranian crude to international markets would certainly compromise this floor, for a while, at least. But if the return of Iran coincides with a continued thawing with Riyadh, one could safely bet that the two would coordinate on oil production, them and Russia, too.

This is why whether or not Iran exports oil legally or skirts U.S. sanctions is not all that relevant for oil prices in the longer run. With a deal, Iran would certainly be eager to boost exports. At the same time, the Saudis and the Emiratis stand ready to reduce their own production to keep prices comfortably high. Iran, by the way, would certainly not mind higher prices, either, after years of sanctions that must have affected its coffers. It would really be a win-win.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Slip After Powell Warns Of Higher-For-Longer Interest Rates
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com