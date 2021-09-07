Oil Erases Early Gains On Stronger Dollar And Demand Concerns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.58 -0.71 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.01 -0.21 -0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.620 -0.092 -1.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.134 -0.026 -1.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.140 -0.014 -0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.140 -0.014 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.63 -1.49 -2.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 70.79 -1.20 -1.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 67.34 -0.79 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 71.73 -0.98 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 71.24 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.24 -0.70 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 68.29 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 69.69 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.54 -0.45 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.49 -0.45 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.29 -0.70 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 1 day https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 5 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 1 day Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 5 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Europe’s High Energy Prices Are Just The Beginning

Oil Set For Longest Losing Streak Since 2019

Oil Set For Longest Losing Streak Since 2019

Oil prices fell on Friday…

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Oil prices extended Monday’s 5-percent…

Oil Poised For Monthly Loss Despite Supply Outages

Oil Poised For Monthly Loss Despite Supply Outages

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Erases Early Gains On Stronger Dollar And Demand Concerns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 07, 2021, 8:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices erased earlier gains and fell on Tuesday morning as a rising U.S. dollar and concerns about demand weighed on market sentiment.

As of 8:40 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, the prompt price of the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was down 1.78% at $67.97. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, was losing 0.98% and traded at $71.42.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brent prices had risen after China reported stronger crude oil imports last month.

The world’s largest crude oil importer saw its imports in August rise by 8 percent month over month. Chinese refiners imported an estimated 10.49 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in August, up from 9.71 million bpd in July, according to official customs data compiled by Reuters.

The state-owned Chinese oil giants stepped up imports last month to process more crude as fuel oil demand in the country rises.

Despite the bullish crude import news out of China, Brent prices reversed course during the day and dropped in the morning U.S. time as the dollar rose. A stronger dollar makes oil buying more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Oil prices were also weighed down by the deep Saudi cut in its prices for Asia for October, which signaled that the world’s largest oil exporter wants to keep its market share on its most important market, and that Asian demand may not be as strong as expected.

Some support to oil prices came from the continued outages in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which continues to struggle to return a significant part of its crude oil production more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29.

As much as 1.526 million bpd of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was shut-in as of Monday, according to data from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). The shut-in volume represents 83.87 percent of Gulf of Mexico’s oil production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Fed Taper Delay Could Directly Benefit Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year
Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com