Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 68.89 -0.40 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 72.22 -0.39 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 4.690 -0.022 -0.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.143 -0.016 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.149 -0.006 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.149 -0.006 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 71.12 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.99 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 68.13 -0.45 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 72.71 -0.30 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 72.24 -0.22 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 23 hours Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 14 hours Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 4 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Hurricane Ida Has Led To Largest Ever Initial Oil Output Loss In Gulf

How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

Guyana is quickly becoming one…

Chinese Buyers Ramp Up Crude Oil Purchases

Chinese Buyers Ramp Up Crude Oil Purchases

After several months of slowdowns…

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China is cracking down on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2021, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia slashed the official selling prices (OSPs) for its oil exports to Asia in October more than expected in a move seen as the world’s largest crude exporter trying to keep and boost its market share while Asian fuel demand is recovering from a dip in recent weeks.

Saudi Aramco lowered its OSPs for the Asian markets for all the grades it sells. The cuts, the first in three months, range from $1.00 to $1.30 a barrel. Arab Light, the flagship crude grade of the Kingdom, will be selling in Asia at a $1.70 a barrel premium over the Oman/Dubai benchmark in October, after a massive $1.30 cut from the September price of $3.00 above Oman/Dubai, off which Middle Eastern exporters price their crude bound for Asia.

The pricing of Saudi crude oil generally sets the trend for the pricing for Asia of other Gulf oil producers such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran. The pricing of Saudi Aramco affects as much as 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of Middle Eastern crude grades going to Asia.

The Saudis left the prices for the United States and Europe unchanged from September and slightly cut the prices for the Mediterranean region, by $0.10 for all grades loading in October, according to a price list Reuters has compiled.

Last month, Saudi Arabia had raised the prices for crude oil loading for Asia in September in a widely expected move tracking stronger Middle East oil benchmarks.

This month’s price hike for Asia, however, took traders by surprise early on Monday, when oil prices were losing more than 1 percent as some participants interpreted the deep cuts as a sign that Saudi Arabia is concerned about demand in Asia.

Others believe that the aggressive price cuts are a move to win back Asian customers who, spooked by the recent high OSPs in long-term contracts—under which the Saudis sell all their oil—have turned to the spot market and to other countries for cheaper crude supply.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

Next Post

Europe’s Soaring Gasoline Consumption Triggers Rise In Oil Demand
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com