WTI Crude 10 mins 69.16 -0.83 -1.19%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.54 -0.49 -0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.701 +0.060 +1.29%
Heating Oil 10 mins 2.154 -0.014 -0.66%
Gasoline 14 mins 2.147 -0.016 -0.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.29 +1.85 +2.74%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.147 -0.016 -0.74%

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.36 -0.90 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.48 -0.45 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.58 +2.68 +4.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.25 +1.17 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.01 +2.57 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.46 +2.54 +3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.94 +1.40 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 03, 2021, 12:13 PM CDT
The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States fell by 11 this week, according to Baker Hughes—after rising by 5 last week.

The total rig count is now 497, up 241 from the same time last year, but lagging behind the 790 active rigs in March 2020.

The U.S. oil rig count fell dramatically this week to 394—a 16-rig decline and the largest single-week since June 2020. The number of gas rigs increased by 5. Miscellaneous rigs held at zero.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending August 20 rose by 100,000 bpd to an average of 11.5 million barrels per day. It is the highest production rate in the United States since the week ending May 15, 2020.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 5. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 152, up 100 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 this week, while rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.  The Permian’s total rig count is now 125 rigs above what it was this time last year, while the Eagle Ford’s rig count is 26 more than it was this time last year, at 35.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count,  which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose to 240 for week ending August 27, up 4 for the week. This frac count is still up by more than 100 so far this year.

According to the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, the number of drilling but uncompleted wells (DUCs) dropped from 6,215 in June to 5,957 in July, as U.S. drillers continue to focus on finishing off wells as opposed to drilling new ones. The DUC count is down significantly from a year ago, when the count reached a record 8,933 unfinished wells.

At 11:17 p.m. EDT, oil prices were trending down on the day. WTI was trading at $69.62—down 0.53% on the day but up almost $7 per barrel on the week.  The Brent benchmark was trading at $72.89—down 0.19% on th day but also up $7 per barrel on the week.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

