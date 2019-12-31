OilPrice GEA
Oil Ends 2019 On A Bullish Note

By Irina Slav - Dec 31, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Crude trading

Crude oil prices are about to book their biggest rise in three years on the last day of 2019, supported by the combined force of OPEC+ production cuts and the improvement of trade relations between the United States and China.

According to Reuters, Brent crude has added 24 percent since the start of the year, while West Texas Intermediate has done even better, rising by 36 percent cumulatively.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $66.60 a barrel with WTI at $61.57 a barrel. Both were slightly down from yesterday’s close but still on track to book a positive year overall.

“Prices ended the year with optimism close to 70$ /bbl for Brent and we expect them to stay supported through Q1,” OilX chief executive Florian Thaler told Oilprice. “In March all eyes will remain on OPEC and OPEC+ and whether the action of production adjustment will be extended further. We observe that most of the recent optimism can also be attributed to the US/China trade talks and that will remain a key factor to watch as based on OilX data, China is the single largest growth factor in global oil markets.”

“Oil prices have followed the general de-risking drift into year-end despite a rise in Middle East tensions and last week’s bullish-for-oil-price inventory draws as the broader markets appear to be losing some of that holiday cheer,” Reuters quoted AxiTrader market strategist Stephen Innes as saying. Related: China Grants Export License To Teapot Refiners

Yet not all is rosy. “Oil prices, though largely expected to trade positive, will face headwinds from subdued global growth momentum and robust U.S. shale output levels in the first quarter,” analyst Benjamin Lu from brokerage Phillip Futures told Reuters.

Another headwind could be Russia’s withdrawal from the OPEC+ production cut agreement. As Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday, as quoted by Energy Intelligence’s Amena Bakr, Moscow will seek to gradually leave the agreement in 2020.

For now, however, in the last hours of 2019, oil is doing better than it was 12 months ago. This could carry over into the New Year in the absence of any production-related news reports that are likely to make a splash and cause benchmarks to take a dive.

One news story that could send prices higher, however, could be the EIA’s production report for October with actual figures from producers rather than estimates. The report is due out later today and could cause a spike in oil prices if, as some sceptics believe, the figure turns out lower than estimated by the EIA at the time, after reports began emerging that shale oil wells’ actual performance fell short of forecasts.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

