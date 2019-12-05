U.S. Shale Will Grow Regardless Of Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.34 -0.09 -0.15%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.39 +0.39 +0.62%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.421 -0.006 -0.25%
Mars US 2 hours 57.98 +0.40 +0.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +0.82 +1.31%
Urals 18 hours 58.45 +1.80 +3.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.86 +1.61 +2.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.86 +1.61 +2.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.87 +0.85 +1.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.78 +1.83 +3.59%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.421 -0.006 -0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 62.92 +1.60 +2.61%
Murban 18 hours 65.27 +1.45 +2.27%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 55.51 +0.63 +1.15%
Basra Light 18 hours 67.66 +0.08 +0.12%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.36 +0.64 +0.99%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.87 +0.85 +1.33%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.87 +0.85 +1.33%
Girassol 18 hours 65.98 +0.78 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +0.82 +1.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 38.03 +1.93 +5.35%
Canadian Condensate 107 days 52.43 +2.33 +4.65%
Premium Synthetic 97 days 58.83 +2.33 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 53.13 +2.53 +5.00%
Peace Sour 1 hour 50.43 +2.63 +5.50%
Peace Sour 1 hour 50.43 +2.63 +5.50%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 52.83 +2.88 +5.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 58.63 +2.38 +4.23%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.93 +2.13 +4.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.86 +1.61 +2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 84 days 63.73 -1.99 -3.03%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +2.50 +5.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 +2.33 +3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 6 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 11 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 14 minutes Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 37 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 10 mins Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 3 hours Judiciary impeachment: Congressman says Sean Misko, Abigail Grace and unnamed 3rd (Ciaramella) need to testify.
  • 9 mins Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 11 hours READ: New Record Conoco Eagleford Vintage 5 wells, their 5th generation Test Wells . . Shale going bust . . . LAUGHABLE
  • 5 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 3 hours Offshore is changing
  • 2 days Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 23 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 day IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years

Breaking News:

Libyan Oilfield Is Offline Again

Alt Text

Even Shale Veterans Don't Buy The Bullish Production Forecasts

Most analysts continue to predict…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Number Two Suggests Deeper Oil Output Cuts

OPEC and its partners will…

Alt Text

Iran's Most Powerful Oil Man Is Under Fire

Bijan Zanganeh, Iran’s long-standing and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Will Grow Regardless Of Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Dec 05, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Bonesprings shale

U.S. shale oil production will continue growing even if international prices fall, says Rystad Energy.

The Norwegian energy consultancy said in a new report that despite a decline in the number of drilling rigs in the U.S. shale patch since the start of the year, the number of spudded wells has not fallen significantly.

What’s more, production growth has continued in the face of spending reductions prompted by prices. According to Rystad, investments in shale oil have fallen by 6 percent this year, to some $129 billion and will fall further, by another 11 percent in 2020.

The reason for the spending cuts is a renewed focus on cash discipline and free cash flow generation, Rystad said, adding this will be the first case of two consecutive annual spending cuts since 2014.

Even with the cuts, Rystad expects U.S. shale oil production to grow to 11.6 million bpd by 2022, which would constitute a compound annual growth rate of 10 for the period from 2019 levels. This will be true for a scenario in which West Texas Intermediate trades at an average $55 per barrel. If, however, WTI falls to an average of $45 per barrel in the three-year period, shale oil output will peak at 10.1 million bpd.

Thanks in no small part to these developments, non-OPEC oil supply is set for a fast increase, Rystad said in a separate report. According to the company’s data, non-OPEC oil supply will expand by 2.26 million bpd next year, making life harder for OPEC.

“The record high production growth from non-OPEC tight oil and offshore puts significant pressure on OPEC’s ability to balance the oil market in 2020. Rystad Energy believes that OPEC will need to extend and deepen production cuts if they have any hope of supporting the oil price in the near-term,” said Rystad’s head of upstream research, Espen Erlingsen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco’s Offer Price Makes Its Share Sale The World’s Largest IPO

Next Post

Europe Looks To Become An Electric Vehicle Battery Hub
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped
Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

 Saudis No Longer Willing To Compensate For OPEC+ Cheaters

Saudis No Longer Willing To Compensate For OPEC+ Cheaters

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com