Why This Oil Price Rally Won’t Last

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 9 hours 61.11 +0.59 +0.97%
Brent Crude 8 hours 66.16 +0.74 +1.13%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.187 -0.030 -1.35%
Mars US 3 hours 61.21 +0.24 +0.39%
Opec Basket 6 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 58.25 -1.35 -2.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 5 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.187 -0.030 -1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Murban 21 hours 68.67 +0.54 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 21 hours 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 21 hours 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 6 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 35.27 +0.08 +0.23%
Canadian Condensate 126 days 54.52 +0.08 +0.15%
Premium Synthetic 116 days 60.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 54.52 +0.08 +0.15%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.52 +0.08 +0.16%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.52 +0.08 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 53.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 60.02 +0.08 +0.13%
Central Alberta 18 hours 50.77 +0.08 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 103 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.47 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 5 hours Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 3 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 6 hours Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 12 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 2 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 7 hours Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 2 hours What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 1 day If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 1 day Natural Gas
  • 1 day Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 2 days History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Brazil Breaks Key Oil Production Milestone

Alt Text

Oman Looks At Full Oil Industry Overhaul

Following Saudi Aramco’s example, Gulf…

Alt Text

The War For Ultimate Control Over Libya’s Oil

As General Haftar closes in…

Alt Text

UK Ushers In The Beginning Of A New Low-Carbon Era

Renewables have surpassed gas for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Arthur Berman

Arthur Berman

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with 36 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why This Oil Price Rally Won’t Last

By Arthur Berman - Dec 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Rally

Every price rally of 2019 has ended in tears. The latest will probably end similarly.

It is based on hope that ending the U.S. – China trade war might improve the economy and oil demand. It is also based on belief that yet another OPEC+ production cut will make a difference. In other words, it is based on sentiment.

WTI prices began increasing in early October from a low of $52.31 and reached $61.22 on December 19 (Figure 1). $52 was one standard deviation less than the WTI mean for the last 15 months. Each price rally of 2019 began within a dollar of this low and ended in the low-to-mid $60 range, about one standard deviation more than the mean.

Figure 1. The oil price-rally that began in early October is probably at or near its peak. Source: Quandl and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

The current price rally gathered momentum after November 29. Since then, the oil-price volatility index OVX has fallen 32% (Figure 2). This change cannot be related to any specific cause other than optimism. Falling OVX generally correlates with higher oil prices in the short term.

Figure 2. The WTI oil-price volatility index OVX has fallen sharply (-32%) since November 29. Source: EIA, CBOE, Quandl and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

Some believe that potential peaking of U.S. shale production is a factor in the current price rally. The tight oil rig count has declined 18% since November 2018 and is expected to continue to decline (Figure 3). Accordingly, tight oil and total U.S. production will probably be flat for the first half of 2020. While this is certainly an important development, it is not new.

Figure 3. Tight oil rig count has decilned since November 2018 and is expected to continue to decline. Total U.S. production will probably be flat for the first half of 2020. Source: Baker Hughes, EIA DPR, Drilling Info and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

Comparative inventory (C.I.) provides a reliable correlation between secular trends in oil-price, and stocks of crude oil and refined products. Rising stock levels correspond to falling prices and vice versa.

C.I. and prices have increased together during this price rally (Figure 4). That is anomalous and suggests that higher price is because of sentiment and not supply-demand fundamentals.

Figure 4. Increasing WTI price with increasing comparative inventory (C.I.) is anomalous. C.I. and price are normally inversely correlated. Source: EIA and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

Some analysts think that the price increase signals a fundamental shift in market pricing. I expect higher prices some time in 2020 when optimistic forecasts for U.S. production are found to be flawed. That said, I find no reason for higher WTI prices now.

For the past 5 years, WTI has been well-constrained around a mean of about $53 except for two significant excursions (Figure 4).

The first began in late 2015. The implications of the 2014 oil-price collapse and slowing world economic growth produced widespread pessimism in oil markets. WTI fell to less than $30 per barrel in early 2016. That price-discovery excursion persisted 7 months and defined a price recovery that lasted until October 2018.

Figure 4. Extreme price-discover excursions in late 2015 and April through November 2018 defined major shifts in market valuation of WTI. Source: Quandl and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

The second excursion was in 2018. Prices exceeded one standard deviation from April through November. It was largely driven by anticipation of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The price collapse that followed defined another major shift in oil-price valuation that has kept prices relatively subdued through 2019. Related: Iran: We Won’t Agree To Any Production Cuts In The Future

I see nothing about that this price rally that suggests a shift similar to these signature events. Markets famously shrugged off an almost 6 million barrel per day outage when Saudi refineries were attacked in September.

Why should a trade agreement have more effect than the largest supply outage in history? Why should another OPEC+ production cut achieve what previous cuts have not?

I expect that this rally will continue into the new year. WTI prices of $63 or somewhat higher would not surprise me.

It will last as long as someone can be found on the other side of the trade. When those counter-parties realize that nothing in the world has fundamentally changed, prices will fall to $51 or $52 as they have with the last three failed rallies of 2019.

By Art Berman

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Why Oil No Longer Rules The Stock Market
Arthur Berman

Arthur Berman

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with 36 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia
Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

 Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com