Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Mars US 2 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Marine 2 days 82.14 +1.10 +1.36%
Murban 2 days 83.39 +1.02 +1.24%
Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 -0.94 -1.20%
Basra Light 2 days 82.74 +0.78 +0.95%
Saharan Blend 2 days 82.82 -0.14 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Girassol 2 days 83.01 +0.17 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.86 +0.87 +1.32%
Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 79.51 +0.87 +1.11%
Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 77.81 +0.87 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 79.91 +0.87 +1.10%
Central Alberta 18 hours 76.86 +0.87 +1.14%

Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Buena Vista 2 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Energy Crunch Pushes Oil To Longest Weekly Bull Run Since 2015

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 15, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Early on Friday, WTI Crude was poised for its best consecutive weekly performance since 2015
  • A slump in stocks at the Cushing hub also supported prices on Friday
Oil prices rose early on Friday, with WTI Crude set for its eighth consecutive weekly gain for the longest weekly winning streak since 2015 and Brent briefly topping $85 a barrel as energy markets continue to tighten ahead of the winter.

As of 8:46 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude prices were up 0.68% at $81.88. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, traded at $84.81, up 0.94%, after having briefly hit $85.09 earlier in the day.

The rally in energy commodities, the switch from gas to oil amid record-high natural gas prices, and the tight control over supply from the OPEC+ group continue to push oil prices higher.

Early on Friday, WTI Crude was poised for its best consecutive weekly performance since 2015, according to Bloomberg estimates. 

The oil market received a major boost on Thursday when the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report that the energy crisis had spurred a switch to oil products from natural gas. This, the IEA says, could raise global oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with “normal conditions,” or a market in which energy and power prices are not setting record highs.

Due to expectations of higher oil demand from the gas-to-oil switch, the IEA raised its demand forecast for both 2021 and 2022. This year, global oil demand is now expected to grow by 5.5 million bpd from 2020, the agency said, revising up its growth forecast by 170,000 bpd from last month. Next year, demand will rise by another 3.3 million bpd from 2021. This is an upward revision by 210,000 bpd compared to last month’s projection. In 2022, global oil demand is expected to reach 99.6 million bpd, “slightly above pre-Covid levels,” the IEA said.  

U.S. data from Thursday showing a slump in stocks at the Cushing hub also supported prices on Friday, Vanda Insights said.

OPEC+ also gave fresh impetus to oil bulls after the Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, basically ruled out the option that the alliance would respond to the oil price rally by adding more supply than planned, when an oversupply is expected on the market next year.

“We should look way beyond the tip of our noses. Because if you do, and take ’22 into account, you will end up by end of ’22 with a huge amount of overstocks,” he said on Thursday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 15 2021 said:
    Crude oil prices are gaining strength by the day underpinned by robust global demand, declining global oil inventories and a switch from natural gas to coal amid rocketing gas prices thus adding an estimated 500,000-900,000 barrels a day (b/d) to global demand.

    These bullish factors are pushing Brent crude oil price to $85 a barrel with the possibility of even touching $90 before the end of the year.

    The global oil demand at 100 million barrels a day (mbd) is already back to 2019 level and could even exceed it before the end of the year.

    OPEC+’s rejection of calls to raise its production beyond the 400,000 b/d already agreed upon for November contributed to the price surge. But OPEC+ wasn’t doing it to push oil prices higher but to pre-empt an oversupply next year.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

