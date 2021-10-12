Will The U.S. Be Spared From The Global Energy Crisis?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.26 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.458 -0.047 -0.85%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.505 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 29 mins 2.381 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.53 +0.97 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 77.94 -0.38 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 2.381 -0.002 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 81.92 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 83.30 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 hours 78.40 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Basra Light 24 hours 81.93 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 hours 83.08 -0.65 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 hours 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 82.97 -0.83 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.53 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 65.59 +0.56 +0.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.22 +0.42 +0.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 79.52 +1.17 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 80.92 +1.17 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.57 +1.12 +1.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.07 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.07 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 78.12 +0.77 +1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 79.02 +0.92 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.12 +0.72 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 77.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.94 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 74.59 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 78.54 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 78.54 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 77.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 +1.25 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 mins California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 14 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 9 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 17 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 5 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.

Breaking News:

EU’s Green Bond Debut Comes Out Swinging

Is Europe Doing Enough To Realize Its Long-Term Energy Goals?

Is Europe Doing Enough To Realize Its Long-Term Energy Goals?

Europe is racing towards a…

Energy Stocks To Watch Amid Supply Chain Chaos

Energy Stocks To Watch Amid Supply Chain Chaos

The global supply chain meltdown…

JPMorgan: Energy Stocks Still Have Room To Run

JPMorgan: Energy Stocks Still Have Room To Run

The S&P Energy Index, lagging…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will The U.S. Be Spared From The Global Energy Crisis?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 12, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. natural gas prices do have more room to rise, but they are unlikely to follow the skyrocketing rallies of the European and UK gas prices.
  • The United States has a fairly adequate natural gas supply in storage ahead of the winter. 
  • The United States simply has not had to rely on the rest of the world to provide its energy supply, and that’s really what Europe’s problem has been. 
Join Our Community

U.S. natural gas prices hit a 13-year high last week as the energy crunch in Europe and Asia pushed the prices in these two regions to the highest on record. And depending on winter weather, U.S. natural gas prices do have more room to rise. But they are unlikely to follow the skyrocketing rallies of the European and UK gas prices and the price of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia, analysts say.   

Although the regional natural gas markets are now interconnected more than ever thanks to the LNG trade, U.S. gas prices will largely be spared the extreme volatility and record-high European and Asian prices.

The United States has a fairly adequate natural gas supply in storage ahead of the winter. This is unlike Europe, where depleted inventories and rebounding demand have created a rush to stock up for the coldest months of the year, which in turn has caused a supply crunch and record-high gas and power prices.

Moreover, U.S. natural gas production is rising slightly, while weekly injections into storage over the past month have been higher than usual for September.

Despite the record LNG prices in Asia and the handsome netbacks that U.S. exporters are getting for their LNG cargoes, the United States has a certain capacity to feed gas to its LNG export terminals. All cargoes available will be scooped up, mostly by Asia, but the infrastructure will not allow too much incremental LNG supply out of America that would have severely tightened the domestic U.S. market.

Record Global Gas Prices

Last week, natural gas prices in Europe hit a fresh record high to the equivalent of $205 a barrel of oil based on the relative value of the same quantity of energy from each source. The worsening global energy crisis sent Asia’s spot LNG prices soaring by 40 percent last Wednesday, as cargo for delivery into North Asia in November was priced at as much as $56 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)—a record high that beat the previous record from the week prior of $34.52/mmBtu.  

In the turbulent global markets, U.S. natural gas prices also reacted to these mind-blowing record highs, and the benchmark Henry Hub price settled at $6.312/mmBtu on October 5—the highest level since 2008. 

Since the beginning of 2021, U.S. natural gas prices have more than doubled as demand is bouncing back from the pandemic slump, and American producers are not rushing to add too much supply.

U.S. ‘Insulated’ From Global Gas Crunch, Price Spikes

However, U.S. prices—despite being now more influenced by global gas prices—primarily reflect domestic supply-demand factors and the booming global LNG demand. So, American natural gas prices are more insulated from the global spikes in gas prices, even if they have further room to rise in case of a colder winter in the United States.

“The U.S. is much more insulated from this global energy trend than the rest of the world,” Francisco Blanch, head of Global Commodities, Equity Derivatives and Cross-Asset Quantitative Investment Strategies at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC’s “The Exchange” recently.

Sure, analysts now expect U.S. natural gas prices to be higher than earlier forecasts because of the ripple effect of the global energy crunch and natural gas price rally. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse have recently raised their Q4 average price outlooks to $5.50/mmBtu and $5.75/mmBtu, respectively.

A double-digit Henry Hub price is in the cards if the winter is very cold, but a crunch similar to Europe and Asia’s is unlikely for the United States, Robert Thummel, managing director at TortoiseEcofin, told CNBC last week.

“[The U.S.] hasn’t had to rely on the rest of the world to provide its supply, and that’s really what Europe’s problem has been,” Thummel said.

In addition, U.S. LNG export capacity is not infinite, despite the nice netbacks exporters would get because of the large premium of LNG prices in Asia to the U.S. Henry Hub prices.

“You’re not going to see the U.S. to the rescue here, because there’s just not enough infrastructure on either side — on the U.S. side or the European side and most importantly on the Asian side — to solve this,” Thummel told CNBC.

Regardless of how much Asian LNG prices surge, the current capacity in the United States allows 10.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of gas to be turned into LNG. Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export facilities typically average 10.0 Bcf/d - 10.5 Bcf/d, out of total U.S. dry natural gas production of around 92.3 Bcf/d.

U.S. Gas Supply More Adequate Compared To Europe, Asia Crunch

The U.S. has an adequate natural gas supply, and although the injection season between April and October has seen lower-than-average net injections into gas storage, recent weekly stock builds have exceeded the average for this time of the year.

The net injections into storage totaled 118 Bcf for the week ending October 1, compared with the five-year average net injections of 81 Bcf and last year’s net injections of 75 Bcf during the same week, EIA data showed.

This week’s weekly build is again expected to be a bit larger than the five-year average and potentially again over 100 Bcf, according to NatGasWeather.com, which also forecasts low to very low demand for this week.

U.S. natural gas prices are not entirely detached from the global energy turmoil, but America will likely be spared the skyrocketing prices elsewhere.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Stocks To Watch Amid Supply Chain Chaos
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban
Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com