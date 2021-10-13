Putin: $100 Oil Is “Quite Possible”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.70 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 83.18 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.662 +0.072 +1.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 2.529 +0.008 +0.31%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.420 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 77.54 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.420 +0.015 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.92 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.30 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.93 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.08 -0.65 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.97 -0.83 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 65.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.34 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.64 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.04 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.69 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.24 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.14 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.24 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.08 +1.14 +1.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 74.39 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.08 +1.29 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 45 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 56 mins An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 day Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices After Latest Rally

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices After Latest Rally

Saudi Arabia has cut its…

World's Largest Oil Trader Sees Oil Topping $80 By Year-End

World's Largest Oil Trader Sees Oil Topping $80 By Year-End

Crude oil prices could rise…

This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices

This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices

Wild spikes in the prompt…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Putin: $100 Oil Is “Quite Possible”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
  • It is “quite possible” that the WTI Crude oil prices reach $100 per barrel in light of growing global demand for energy commodities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
  • Putin: Russia and its allies in the OPEC+ oil producer group want a stable oil market without any shock spikes in prices
Join Our Community

It is “quite possible” that the WTI Crude oil prices reach $100 per barrel in light of growing global demand for energy commodities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on a CNBC panel at the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

Asked by CNBC’s Hadley Gamble whether the U.S. benchmark could hit $100 a barrel, Putin replied “That is quite possible.”

However, Russia and its allies in the OPEC+ oil producer group want a stable oil market without any shock spikes in prices, Putin said.

“Russia and our partners and OPEC + group, I would say we are doing everything possible to make sure the oil market stabilizes,” Putin said, according to a translation.

“We are trying not to allow any shock peaks in prices. We certainly do not want to have that — it is not in our interests,” the Russian president added.

The OPEC+ group decided last week to stick to their planned 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in collective production in November, despite calls from oil importing nations to add more supply and despite an expected additional demand from a gas-to-oil switch due to record high natural gas prices in Europe and Asia.

Oil prices could hit $100 in case of a colder winter, some analysts and investment banks have said in recent weeks. Record-high natural gas prices are forcing some utilities to switch to oil derivatives instead, boosting demand for crude.

Surging natural gas prices, a cold winter, and reopening of international airline travel could push oil prices to $100 per barrel and trigger the next economic crisis, Bank of America said in early October.

Recovering global oil demand could send oil prices to $100 a barrel at some point at the end of 2022, despite COVID challenges to demand this coming winter, according to one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, Trafigura.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban
Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com