Deutsche Bank Bucks Bullish Oil Predictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 65.94 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.12 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.235 -0.332 -7.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.083 +0.023 +1.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.956 +0.016 +0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.28 -2.17 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.956 +0.016 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.69 -3.53 -4.69%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.87 -4.58 -5.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.42 -3.61 -5.15%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.61 -4.04 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.55 -3.69 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.49 -2.58 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.68 -1.27 -2.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 65.18 -3.77 -5.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 66.58 -3.77 -5.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.18 -2.77 -4.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.18 -3.77 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 56.68 -2.27 -3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.25 -4.00 -6.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.41 -7.96 -9.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.13 -3.77 -5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -3.75 -6.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.92 -3.77 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 day Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 14 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 20 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 9 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 5 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 24 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

Belarusian President Threatens To Halt Transit Of Energy Products From Russia

Goldman: Concerted Release Of Petroleum Reserve Won’t Move Oil Prices Much

Goldman: Concerted Release Of Petroleum Reserve Won’t Move Oil Prices Much

The oil market has already…

IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79

IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79

Brent Crude prices are expected…

JPMorgan: $80 Oil Is 'Remarkably Cheap'

JPMorgan: $80 Oil Is 'Remarkably Cheap'

Oil prices are cheap compared…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deutsche Bank Bucks Bullish Oil Predictions

By Irina Slav - Dec 01, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Deutsche Bank expects crude oil prices to drop considerably next year, dipping below $60 per barrel in New York, the bank said in a note.

"It would be misguided to think of an OPEC pause on Thursday as bullish, since we have assumed that in our model and still end up with a surplus in Q1," the Deutsche analysts said, as quoted by Bloomberg. "We would be sellers of a rally in crude on the back of an OPEC pause," they also said.

Most other banks are forecasting higher prices for crude oil: JP Morgan analysts recently forecast Brent crude reaching $125 per barrel in 2022 and rising further to $150 in 2023.

"OPEC+ is not immune to the impacts of underinvestment…. We estimate 'true' OPEC spare capacity in 2022 will be about 2 million barrels per day (43%) below consensus estimates of 4.8 million," the team, led by Christyan Malek, wrote in a note.

The JP Morgan analysts don't appear to be expecting a surplus in global oil supply even in the first quarter of next year. Instead, they are noting that OPEC+ might need to add a few more installments of 400,000 bpd monthly to bring the market closer to balance.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, earlier this week slashed its oil price forecast on the latest Covid-19 scare caused by the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant. The bank previously forecasted that Brent will trade at an average of $95 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022—but now this has been revised down to $82.50 per barrel.

According to a note by the investment bank's analysts, the oil market appears to be pricing in slower global demand due to the new variant, as well as continued concerns that the balance on the market would tip into a surplus as soon as the first quarter of 2022.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com