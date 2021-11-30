Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.75 -3.20 -4.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 70.57 -2.87 -3.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.607 -0.247 -5.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.062 -0.090 -4.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 46.95 +1.80 +3.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.95 +1.80 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.35 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.95 +2.05 +3.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 62.95 +1.80 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 58.95 +1.80 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.37 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +1.80 +2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 10 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 32 mins CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 13 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 4 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 1 hour "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 6 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Oil Prices Crash On New Covid Fears

Oil Prices Crash On New Covid Fears

Oil prices crashed on Friday…

Morgan Stanley Slashes Oil Price Forecast On Omicron Fears

Morgan Stanley Slashes Oil Price Forecast On Omicron Fears

Morgan Stanley has slashed its…

OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again

OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again

All eyes are now on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

By Irina Slav - Nov 30, 2021, 9:06 AM CST
  • In a new report from JP Morgan, analysts are predicting $125 oil next year and $150 oil in 2023
  • This bullish forecast is driven by the belief that OPEC has a limited capacity to increase oil production
  • According to CNN, such a rise in the price of crude could send gasoline to $5
Join Our Community

Crude oil could soar to $125 per barrel next year and $150 in 2023 due to OPEC's limited capacity to boost production, JP Morgan analysts said in a new report.

"OPEC+ is not immune to the impacts of underinvestment…. We estimate 'true' OPEC spare capacity in 2022 will be about 2 million barrels per day (43%) below consensus estimates of 4.8 million," the team, led by Christyan Malek, wrote, as quoted by TheStreet.

"While we believe a three-month pause to 400,000 barrel-per-day monthly increments is needed during the first half of 2022 to balance the market (and potentially a cut pending impact of new COVID variants), the group will struggle to deliver monthly growth of more than 250,000 barrels per day once reinstated," the analysts also said.

According to a CNN report, this rise in the price of crude could push U.S. gasoline prices to over $5.

"They don't have the barrels. It's a mirage," Malek, head of JP Morgan's EMEA oil and gas research, told the news outlet. "Look back at history. When we're in a scenario where the market goes, 'Oh, s***, we don't have spare capacity,' that's where you see overshoots," he also said.

OPEC and its partners in OPEC+ are meeting later this week to discuss whether to continue adding barrels to total output or pause the additions amid the renewed concern around the pandemic with the emergence of the new Omicron variant and the announced release of crude oil from the strategic reserves of the United States and several of its allies in Asia, plus the UK.

Oil prices dropped steeply after the emergence of the new variant was disclosed, but quickly began to recover.

"We need more time to understand what this new variant is and if we need to overreact or not," one unnamed OPEC source told Reuters this Sunday. The group is currently producing 3.8 million bpd less oil than before the pandemic.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mandate vs. Choice: The Debate Is Heating Up Over Electric Vehicle Policy

Next Post

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com