Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 65.60 -0.58 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 68.92 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.256 -0.311 -6.81%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.078 +0.018 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.953 +0.013 +0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.28 -2.17 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.953 +0.013 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.69 -3.53 -4.69%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.87 -4.58 -5.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.42 -3.61 -5.15%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.61 -4.04 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.55 -3.69 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.49 -2.58 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.68 -1.27 -2.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 65.18 -3.77 -5.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 66.58 -3.77 -5.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.18 -2.77 -4.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.18 -3.77 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 56.68 -2.27 -3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.25 -4.00 -6.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.41 -7.96 -9.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.13 -3.77 -5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -3.75 -6.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.92 -3.77 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 day Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 14 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 20 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 9 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 5 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 23 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

Belarusian President Threatens To Halt Transit Of Energy Products From Russia

IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79

IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79

Brent Crude prices are expected…

Oil Prices Tank On Renewed COVID Panic

Oil Prices Tank On Renewed COVID Panic

Oil prices plunged by 3%…

JPMorgan: $80 Oil Is 'Remarkably Cheap'

JPMorgan: $80 Oil Is 'Remarkably Cheap'

Oil prices are cheap compared…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • Jefferies: In a really fully reopened world, the oil price could go to a $150 dollars because the supply constraints are dramatic
  • Jefferies: Much higher oil prices would escalate the inflation fears
Join Our Community

Low investment in oil while the world still runs mostly on fossil fuels could send oil prices to $150 per barrel when and if the world fully reopens, Chris Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC on Wednesday.

“In a really fully reopened world, the oil price could go to a $150 dollars because the supply constraints are dramatic,” Wood said.

In recent years, the demonization of oil and gas, or as Wood described it—the “political attack”—on fossil fuels, has reduced investment in the fossil fuel industry, which still supplied 84 percent of global energy demand in 2020.

“The issue for me is not the oil price, the issue is the pandemic. The oil price is gonna go higher in a fully reopened world because nobody’s investing in oil but the world still consumes fossil fuels,” Wood told CNBC.

Much higher oil prices would escalate the inflation fears, he added.

Although the oil market currently frets about the potential impact of the new Covid variant on global oil demand, consumption will sooner or later rebound again, even if it dips in the coming months. At that point, be it in 2022 or 2023, supply could be struggling to meet demand, also because of the shrinking capacity within the OPEC+ group to boost production.

Low spare capacity could drive oil to triple digits as soon as 2022, JP Morgan analysts said in a report earlier this week. Crude oil could soar to $125 per barrel next year and $150 in 2023 due to OPEC’s limited capacity to boost production, JP Morgan says.

“While we believe a three-month pause to 400,000 barrel-per-day monthly increments is needed during the first half of 2022 to balance the market (and potentially a cut pending impact of new COVID variants), the group will struggle to deliver monthly growth of more than 250,000 barrels per day once reinstated,” JP Morgan’s analysts led by Christyan Malek wrote.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

Next Post

Deutsche Bank Bucks Bullish Oil Predictions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com