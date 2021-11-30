Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.97 -2.98 -4.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 70.57 -2.87 -3.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.602 -0.252 -5.19%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.062 -0.090 -4.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.95 +1.80 +3.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.95 +1.80 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.35 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.95 +2.05 +3.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 62.95 +1.80 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 58.95 +1.80 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.37 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +1.80 +2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 11 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 hour CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 14 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 4 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 6 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

The Oil Industry Is Facing A Labor Shortage

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Environmental, social, and governance investing…

Oil Prices Bounce Back After ‘Black Friday’ Collapse

Oil Prices Bounce Back After ‘Black Friday’ Collapse

Oil prices rebounded on Monday…

Green Fintech Is A New Trend Investors Can’t Ignore

Green Fintech Is A New Trend Investors Can’t Ignore

The $30 trillion ESG boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 30, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Oil prices plunged again early on Tuesday morning as uncertainty over the new Covid variant persists
  • Oil prices are set for their largest monthly drop since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic
  • Despite reassurances from the Pfizer CEO about the effectiveness of the vaccine, global markets are on edge about the new variant
Join Our Community

After a brief respite on Monday, oil prices plunged again early on Tuesday as the market continues to fret about the potential impact of the new COVID variant Omicron on economies and oil demand.

Oil prices are set for a 20-percent slide for the month of November, the worst monthly drop in crude benchmarks since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.  

As of 10:25 a.m. EST on the last day of November, WTI Crude prices were down by 3.02% at $67.87, and Brent Crude had dipped 3.24% to $71.06.

Oil prices had recovered on Monday a small part of the losses from Friday but fell again on Tuesday after Moderna’s chief executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing vaccines could see “a material drop” in their efficacy against Omicron.

Pfizer, however, said on Monday that its vaccine would likely work on the Omicron variant, with CEO Albert Bourla telling Bloomberg he doesn’t believe the variant would fully escape protection with existing vaccines. Related: Oil Prices Bounce Back After ‘Black Friday’ Collapse

Yet, considering that it’s still early days in the research of Omicron and its characteristics, uncertainty weighs on markets, including on the oil market.

“Brent crude oil already heading for its biggest monthly loss since March 2020 trades below its 200-day moving average for the first time in a year, a sign that more weakness may lie ahead, thereby raising the prospect for OPEC+ deciding to pause or perhaps even make a temporary production cut,” Saxo Bank said in a Tuesday note.

OPEC+ meets on Thursday to decide production levels for January. The group has already postponed a technical panel meeting from Monday to Wednesday to have more time to assess the potential impacts of the Omicron variant on oil demand.

Alongside oil prices, the U.S. natural gas benchmark, Henry Hub, was also plunging early on Tuesday, down by over 6% to $4.537 per million British thermal units (MMBtu)—the lowest level in three months, on the back of forecasts of a warmer-than-expected winter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Next Post

OPEC Misses Its Oil Production Target Once Again
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on November 30 2021 said:
    What a strange world we live in when the the level on which oil prices will eventually settle, the decisions OPEC+ will take in its forthcoming meeting towards the end of the week and whether the global economy goes into reverse will be decided by WHO’s verdict on the Omicron virus.

    Until then, concerns and fear about the new variant will continue to drag oil prices down despite the robustness of both the global economy and the global oil demand.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com