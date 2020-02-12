Bearish Sentiment Will Dominate Oil Markets Through 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.45 +0.28 +0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.01 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.843 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 51.72 +1.28 +2.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 51.20 +0.80 +1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.27 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.843 -0.001 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 54.39 +0.86 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 56.17 +1.07 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 48.69 +1.72 +3.66%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 58.27 +1.48 +2.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 58.10 +1.72 +3.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 55.92 +1.32 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 35.15 +0.91 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 27.44 +0.37 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 48.34 +0.37 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 50.34 +0.37 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 42.54 +0.37 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 41.94 +0.37 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 46.44 +0.37 +0.80%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 41.50 +1.25 +3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 52.66 -1.81 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 45.12 +1.23 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.07 +1.23 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.07 +1.23 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.67 +0.37 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 4 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 8 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 2 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 3 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 4 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 1 hour Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 3 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 45 mins Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 15 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 1 day Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 1 hour To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 18 hours US Shale: Technology

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Firms More Eager To Extend Than To Deepen Output Cuts

Alt Text

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Oil Prices

Energy markets are in turmoil,…

Alt Text

Citi: Brent Oil Could Fall To $47 As Demand In China Crashes

Citigroup has slashed its oil…

Alt Text

Oil Set For Fifth Consecutive Weekly Drop As Coronavirus Hits Demand

Oil prices were on track…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor to a variety…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish Sentiment Will Dominate Oil Markets Through 2020

By Osama Rizvi - Feb 12, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Falling stocks

We are less than two months into the new decade and we’ve already seen multiple major oil market events. The first was the killing of Qasim Soleimani, the commander of IRGC’s elite group the Quds. The assassination caused oil prices to spike as talk of a regional and global retaliation from Iran ignited fears of a major supply disruption. Then oil prices received another boost as Phase One of the trade deal between China and the U.S. was signed in what observers hoped would mark the beginning of the end of the trade war. But these bullish drivers couldn’t keep oil prices from falling when the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) caused the worst oil demand shock since 2008. Now, the trajectory of not only oil prices but also the trade war may have been irreversibly altered by this new epidemic.

The latest figures show that fatalities from Coronavirus (1,118 at the time of writing) have surpassed SARS (774). Oil prices are down more than 20 percent from their peak in January 2020. China’s oil demand has fallen by 20 percent (or 3 mbpd) and independent refiners have reduced their consumption by 30 to 50 percent. It is important to note here that under the Phase One agreement China, to fulfill its promise of buying $200 billion of goods and services from the U.S., needs to purchase about $52 billion of energy products over two years - buying at least $27 bn in 2020.

Related: Chevron Ramps Up Oil Production In Venezuela

China’s current quarter GDP forecasts aren’t promising and once the review, which the U.S. administration will carry out later this year is done, things could well start to fall apart in the trade deal due to the snapback provision that is included.

OPEC appears eager to play its part in pushing oil prices higher but Russia still isn’t convinced about higher production cuts. What seems clear is that OPEC will not be making any decisions until its March meeting.

While the reaction to Coronavirus might be subject to sensationalism and this precipitous fall in prices may be temporary; the overall sentiment vis a vis oil prices has shifted towards very bearish territory. Even if everything returns back to normal it will take few months for the markets to recuperate.

With oil demand being hit hard; the likelihood of China fulfilling its commitment to the Phase One trade deal with the U.S. is very low. With that in mind, it seems likely that bears will rule oil markets for the rest of 2020.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor to a variety…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • S Bryant on February 12 2020 said:
    "To put it in context, China imported 14 million barrels of oil in November 2018 - its highest ever. Assuming that China buys a similar amount for 12 months it would yield only $9 to $10 billion in revenue, meaning China would have to double its imports from the US in order to reach the above target."

    Your math is way off, China currently uses 13.5mm bbl of oil per day, not per month. I don't know their imports daily but they could easily cover it via buying more US oil.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

 The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com