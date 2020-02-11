Chevron Ramps Up Oil Production In Venezuela

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.14 +0.57 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.23 +0.96 +1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.017 +0.96%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 49.97 -0.90 -1.77%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 51.85 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 43.72 -1.10 -2.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.017 +0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 53.70 -1.11 -2.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 55.44 -1.06 -1.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 43.18 -1.67 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 56.25 -1.57 -2.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 55.60 -1.36 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 54.20 -1.20 -2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.14 -0.10 -0.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 27.07 -0.75 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 47.97 -0.75 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 49.97 -0.75 -1.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 42.17 -0.75 -1.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 41.57 -0.75 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 46.07 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 54.47 -1.93 -3.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 43.52 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 57.30 -1.25 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 14 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 4 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 36 mins Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 3 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 18 hours Owner
  • 2 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 15 hours Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 17 hours Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 14 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 33 mins OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 20 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction

Breaking News:

U.S. Budget Proposal Includes Sale Of 15 Mln Barrels Strategic Reserve Oil

Alt Text

Russia Warns Market That Its Oil Production Could Drop

Russia may not be able…

Alt Text

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia

The Coronavirus hasn’t just led…

Alt Text

Russia Supports Deeper OPEC+ Output Cuts

Russia will support deeper oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chevron Ramps Up Oil Production In Venezuela

By Irina Slav - Feb 11, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Chevron

Chevron has boosted oil production at its joint venture with Venezuela’s PDVSA to the highest in almost a year, Bloomberg reports, adding that the Maduro government is considering giving foreign oil field operators more control over their joint business with PDVSA as a way of advertising Venezuela’s oil industry and increasing revenues.

“The likely goal is to make it so attractive, companies start to lobby harder in the U.S.,” Bloomberg quoted an analyst from a Colombia-based consultancy as saying.

At the moment, Chevron is the only U.S. company still doing oil business in Venezuela. The supermajor was granted a sanction exemption waiver by Washington and the waiver was last month extended until April.

Petroboscan, the joint venture Chevron operates together with PDVSA, produced around 200,000 bpd as of October 2019, with Chevron’s share of this at 34,000 bpd. The U.S. supermajor holds a 30-percent stake in the venture.

Chevron reported losses of $104 million related to its business in Venezuela for the first nine months of last year. Yet if the Treasury Department stops granting it sanction waivers, Chevron would have to leave the country, which would cost it $2.7 billion in assets.

Washington would not want this to happen, according to analysts. If Chevron leaves, Chinese companies and Rosneft will fill the gap, expanding their already significant influence in the country with the world’s largest oil reserves at the expense of U.S. influence.

Besides the Petroboscan venture, Chevron also operates the Petropiar heavy crude upgrader with PDVSA, along with two other projects. Operations at Petropiar were suspended for a time, but now production is back on track with the daily average at 130,000 bpd, Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying.

This higher production contributed to Venezuela’s 100,000-bpd increase in overall production in January, according to the S&P Global Platts monthly survey of OPEC production. The struggling country’s daily average reached the highest in a year last month, at 820,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Bulls Are In For A Bitter Disappointment
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 “Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com