OPEC Aims To Balance Oil Markets Against All Odds

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 51.42 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 56.34 +0.55 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 51.92 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 52.65 +1.45 +2.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.90 +1.63 +3.68%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.39 +0.86 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 56.17 +1.07 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.69 +1.72 +3.66%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.27 +1.48 +2.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 58.10 +1.72 +3.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.92 +1.32 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.08 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.67 +1.23 +4.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.57 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.57 +1.23 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.77 +1.23 +2.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 43.17 +1.23 +2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.67 +1.23 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 53.14 +0.48 +0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.37 +0.25 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 +1.25 +3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.90 +1.23 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 8 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 11 mintues Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 59 mins Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 5 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 38 mins CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 21 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 13 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 8 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 11 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 19 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 2 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts

Breaking News:

The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

Alt Text

China Virus Fears Send Oil Prices Even Lower

Oil prices were down early…

Alt Text

Citi: Brent Oil Could Fall To $47 As Demand In China Crashes

Citigroup has slashed its oil…

Alt Text

The “Black Swan” Event That Could Unravel OPEC’s Efforts

After OPEC’s failed attempt to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Aims To Balance Oil Markets Against All Odds

By Robert Rapier - Feb 13, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC Balance Oil Markets

As 2019 came to a close, oil prices were under pressure from the continued surge of U.S. shale oil. Although OPEC and its partners had already cut production by more than 1 million barrels per day (BPD), U.S. oil production had grown by about 2 million BPD from early 2018 to late 2019.

While some are quick to credit soft demand with the assault on oil prices, the reality is that oil demand is still growing each year by over 1 million BPD. The real challenge for OPEC hasn’t been soft demand — it’s the continued onslaught of shale oil production.

Following a failed price war that started in 2014, OPEC’s strategy has been to prop up oil prices by cutting production. The cartel is now in a waiting game with U.S. shale producers, cutting production to keep prices propped up, while holding out for the slowdown of U.S. shale production. When that eventually happens, OPEC will be back in the driver’s seat — assuming it doesn’t take so long that electric vehicles (EVs) are by then cutting deeply into oil demand.

In December 2019, OPEC and Russia attempted to respond to sliding oil prices with new production cuts. Following its December meeting in Vienna, OPEC announced it would increase its production cuts by another 500,000 barrels per day (BPD).

That brought the total production cuts from OPEC and its allies to 1.7 million BPD. But then along came coronavirus, which is a black swan event. At the beginning of 2020, nobody had yet died from the virus. Now, the death total has surpassed that of the SARS virus that caused energy prices to slump in 2003.

China is aggressively attempting to contain the virus, and that is impacting the Chinese economy. (At least one economist is warning that the virus is going to paralyze China). As the world’s largest oil consumer, a slowdown in China’s economy suddenly has a real potential of impacting oil demand growth. Thus, OPEC now has to contend with U.S. shale oil growth and a short-term impact on demand.

Related: A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

The dual-threat caused a 20 percent slide in oil prices from the beginning of the year to early February. Last week OPEC members met with Russia (among others) with the hope of announcing additional production cuts that might stabilize oil’s free fall. This time Russia refused.

As fellow Forbes contributor Ellen Wald pointed out, “Russia has its own reasons for keeping production at current levels—mostly because its oil companies and government need the revenue.”

OPEC had hoped to announced additional production cuts of 600,000 BPD, but with Russia’s refusal to participate, no action is anticipated before OPEC’s next meeting in March.

Meanwhile, the oil price free-fall could continue, if coronavirus continues to spread. At present, that looks likely. How far prices fall at this point will be a function of the spread of coronavirus and OPEC and Russia’s eventual response (or lack thereof).

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Bearish Sentiment Will Dominate Oil Markets Through 2020
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 13 2020 said:
    The author of this article is well advised to continue as a serious energy analyst rather than join the hype of US Energy Information Administration (EIA) the hyper-in-chief of US shale oil production and its cahoots in hyping the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Rystad Energy.

    He is deluding himself when he says that US oil production had grown by about 2 million barrels a day (mbd) from early 2018 to late 2019.

    US oil production is overstated by a minimum of 4.349 mbd because it includes natural gas liquids (NGLs) which come from natural gas wells as well as such gases as ethane, propane, butane and pentanes which may not qualify as crude oil and condensates in its crude oil count. These liquids are not sold as crude on the world market. In fact, major oil exchanges accept neither natural gas plant liquids nor lease condensates as satisfactory delivery for crude oil. And if major exchanges don’t accept them as crude oil, then they are not crude oil.

    Moreover, Russia recently won an important concession from OPEC+ when it argued
    successfully that its condensate production estimated at 237,000 barrels a day (b/d) should be deducted from its total production for the purpose of compliance with the production cuts as Russia doesn’t sell it as crude. The concession amounts to an acknowledgement by OPEC that condensates are not crude and therefore can’t be sold as crude. Condensates are overwhelmingly used for blending with heavier crude oil grades.

    Deducting NGLs from US oil production gives a figure of 7.851 mbd for 2019, a far cry from the 12.2 mbd claimed by the EIA.

    And with China virtually in quarantine and therefore closed to business and unable to receive crude oil shipments, any planned new cuts by OPEC+ or deepening of existing ones will be a total waste and futile with no effect whatsoever on oil prices and will only lead to a loss of market share.

    Even if OPEC’s production plunges by 2.0 million barrels a day (mbd) on top of Libya’s virtual loss of its production amounting to 1.0 mbd, it will not stop the continued decline in global oil demand and prices as long as the coronavirus outbreak is still raging.

    Russia is yet to be persuaded by the need for new cuts. Russia’s economy could live with oil prices at $40 or even less. There is another major reason why Russia is hesitant about new production cuts. Russian oil companies have long balked at continued production cuts, arguing that the cuts hinder their production expansion plans, while leading to a wasteful loss of market share. Still, the final decision rests with President Putin.

    Once the outbreak has been contained, global oil demand and prices will recoup all their recent losses in no time.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com