Analysts Predict a Challenging Year for Oil Prices in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.99 +0.19 +0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.35 -0.50 -0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.000 -0.039 -1.28%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.073 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.073 +0.006 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Ups Stake in Namibia Oil As Discoveries Line Up

What Will Influence Oil Prices in 2024?

What Will Influence Oil Prices in 2024?

Despite a number of geopolitical…

Oil Prices Projected to Remain Below $80 in 2024

Oil Prices Projected to Remain Below $80 in 2024

Analysts predict that U.S. benchmark…

Oil Prices Caught between Geopolitics and Economic Worry

Oil Prices Caught between Geopolitics and Economic Worry

Crude oil prices have been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts Predict a Challenging Year for Oil Prices in 2024

By Irina Slav - Jan 10, 2024, 5:00 PM CST
  • Oversupply, weak prices, and moderate demand growth are expected to result in low oil prices this year, barring major supply disruptions like the situation in the Red Sea.
  • U.S. oil production is set to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace, while OPEC faces difficulties in influencing oil prices due to increased output from other countries.
  • Saudi Arabia's recent price cuts and the focus on U.S. production and Chinese demand underscore the challenging market conditions and uncertain outlook for oil in 2024.
Join Our Community
Oil

Oversupply, weak prices, and lukewarm demand growth are the three horsemen of low oil prices that analysts expect to become the most probable scenario for this year.

The only factor that could potentially offset the effects of these factors is the situation in the Red Sea. 

After booking their first annual loss after 2020, oil prices staged a hesitant recovery over the first week of the new year, driven by continued Houthi attacks on container ships in the Red Sea, although they remained wary of targeting tankers, which are still moving freely along the Asia-Europe route.

Yet analysts do not expect anything much from benchmarks, bar a major supply disruption. Per Goldman Sachs, for instance, last year's supply growth was surprising, and it might continue this year, putting a ceiling on international prices.

U.S. oil production, which surprised pretty much everyone last year, will continue to grow, Goldman's head of Americas commodities sales, Sarah Kiernan, said this week. It will grow at a more moderate pace, however, she noted, also mentioning higher oil production from Brazil.

Earlier this month, the president of EOG Resources also said growth in U.S. oil production this year will be weaker than last year's. Speaking at an investor event, Billy Helms said, "Bringing on a lot of production last year, you've got a steeper decline to offset this next year. That tells you that US production is not going to be able to continue to grow at the pace that it did last year."

On the demand side, analysts cited by the Financial Times noted continued economic worries that would act as a moderating force on oil demand. However, lower oil prices would mean lower fuel prices, which would stimulate demand.

Deloitte published a report this week in which it said it expected West Texas Intermediate to average $72 per barrel this year—a 7% decline in WTI's average for 2023, Bloomberg said.

"That is the good news here. We are all consumers in some form or fashion, and these softer prices will help heat our homes and fill our vehicles," Deloitte Canada's national leader for oil, gas, and chemicals said.

On the other hand, softer prices might result in even lower U.S. production growth, even with the drillers' new cautious approach to spending on said growth. The lower WTI trades, the less inclined drillers would be to push horizontal drilling to the limits in the name of additional supply.

At the same time, however, some allow for the possibility that U.S. oil production growth would continue strong this year, making life considerably harder for OPEC.

"If US production continues to increase on a very strong note in 2024 on par with 2023 then it will be much tougher for Opec+ . . . especially if global oil demand is weak at the same time," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Swedish SEB, told the FT.

Speaking of OPEC, the cartel is in a difficult position. At any other time, cuts of 2.2 million barrels daily would have pushed oil prices significantly higher. Now, however, traders have generally dismissed the cuts as they focus on U.S. output along with Guyana and Brazil and on Chinese demand, which is seen shrinking this year.

According to Goldman's Kiernan, risks for oil prices this year are pointing down. "The fundamental supply/demand risks are still likely more skewed to the downside, with political tail upside risk always present and highlighted through recent events like the Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea," Kiernan said. "In terms of the fundamentals, people are watching inventory balances, and the shape of the curve right now is not showing a tight market."

It is because of this fundamentals picture that Saudi Arabia's price cuts caused a drop in oil prices as they were interpreted as an attempt by the kingdom to retain market share in a challenging environment.

All in all, it appears that most analysts expect what the media have dubbed a soft year for oil prices without much excitement. However, 2022 may also have been seen as potentially soft for oil prices in early January. It seems traders have largely brushed aside the Israeli-Palestinian war as irrelevant for prices but there is always the danger of escalation that would bring into the fray large producers, notably Iran, according to analysts. And that would no doubt affect prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for demand and its weakness this year, everyone is looking to China. The biggest demand driver for oil in the world last year broke record after record, yet traders were disappointed with sub-par demand growth.

This year, expectations are likely to be moderated as analysts predict demand will soften. If prices remain low, however, China will buy more, if only to fill its storage tanks. It has happened before and it will happen again given the right conditions. Of course, there is always the possibility of a surprise that would push oil higher. For now, however, that possibility is quite remote.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Caught between Geopolitics and Economic Worry
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
From Black Gold to Tech Marvel: Coal's New Role in Electronics

From Black Gold to Tech Marvel: Coal's New Role in Electronics

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com