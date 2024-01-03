Oil Prices Caught between Geopolitics and Economic Worry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.29 +1.91 +2.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.88 +1.99 +2.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.85 +1.87 +2.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.698 +0.130 +5.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 +0.047 +2.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.28 -2.56 -3.17%
Chart Mars US 61 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 +0.047 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.13 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.42 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.30 -1.33 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 764 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.52 -1.58 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.22 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.28 -2.56 -3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.78 -1.27 -2.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 72.53 -1.27 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.78 -1.27 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 60.63 -1.27 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 56.88 -1.27 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 56.88 -1.27 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 59.63 -1.27 -2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 59.38 -1.27 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 57.13 -1.27 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.86 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Looks to Capitalize on Low Oil Prices

What Will Influence Oil Prices in 2024?

What Will Influence Oil Prices in 2024?

Despite a number of geopolitical…

Oil Prices Projected to Remain Below $80 in 2024

Oil Prices Projected to Remain Below $80 in 2024

Analysts predict that U.S. benchmark…

Houthi Attacks Fail to Stop Middle East’s Pricing Problem

Houthi Attacks Fail to Stop Middle East’s Pricing Problem

The Dubai futures contract moved…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Caught between Geopolitics and Economic Worry

By Irina Slav - Jan 03, 2024, 6:00 AM CST
  • WTI crude briefly fell below $70 per barrel on January 3rd.
  • Concerns about the state of the U.S. economy continue to outweigh Red Sea tensions.
  • OPEC said it would meet in February to discuss its ongoing production cut policy.
Join Our Community
Tanker

Crude oil prices have been trading in a tight range since the start of the New Year as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East counter now chronic economic concern.

Still, benchmarks booked a decline in the first trading day of the new year as worry about the U.S. economy specifically temporarily outweighed fears of another escalation in the Red Sea.

"Energy markets were unable to escape the broader pressure seen on risk assets with equity markets also weaker. The weakness in oil comes despite a ratcheting up in tensions in the Middle East," ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said in a note published earlier today.

“While the geopolitical situation is a concern for the oil market, a fairly comfortable oil balance over the first half of 2024 does help to ease some of these worries,” the commodity analysts added.

The latest news in that respect was the arrival of an Iranian warship in the Red Sea over the weekend, which coincided with the latest attack by Yemen’s Houthis on a Maersk container ship, which sent a distress signal to the U.S. Navy in the area and it sank three Houthi boats.

Some reports appeared to suggest the arrival of the Iranian ship had come in response to the sinking of the boats, which resulted in the death of 10 people, but some of the coverage claims the ship entered the Red Sea a day before the attack on the Maersk ship.

Meanwhile, OPEC said it would meet in February to discuss its ongoing production cut policy with ING analysts noting that there is not more space left for additional cuts.

“Already, the last few rounds of cuts have been driven by voluntary reductions from individual members rather than group wide cuts – a sign that it is becoming more difficult to get all members on board to cut,” Patterson and Manthey wrote.

“There’s not really any disruption to the physical supply in the market” related to events in the Red Sea, Neil Beveridge, senior analyst at Sanford Bernstein, told Bloomberg. “Markets look fairly balanced coming into the year, so it leaves OPEC with quite a lot of work to do to support prices at current levels.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Will Influence Oil Prices in 2024?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com