South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.32 -0.92 -1.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.77 -0.82 -1.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.31 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.028 -0.162 -5.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.071 -0.006 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.071 -0.006 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.06 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.94 +2.07 +2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.26 +2.53 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.27 +2.33 +3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Ups Stake in Namibia Oil As Discoveries Line Up

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom

The U.S. shale patch is…

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

The U.S. is facing challenges…

Security Concerns in Red Sea Boost U.S. Oil Appeal

Security Concerns in Red Sea Boost U.S. Oil Appeal

The Permian Basin's oil production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

By ZeroHedge - Jan 10, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Sinokor Merchant Marine's flurry of tanker bookings for long-haul voyages, including routes from the US Gulf to China, has tightened tanker availability and sparked a market frenzy.
  • Rates for very-large crude carriers (VLCCs) have jumped by over $1 million a day, impacting key oil routes globally, amid uncertainties over Sinokor's motivations and strategy.
  • The surge in tanker rates comes amidst broader market disruptions, including Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and increased oil transport demands from China and the US.
Join Our Community
Oil Tanker

Last week, when looking at the latest global container shipping rates, we observed a surge in prices for all legacy Red Sea routes such as US and Europe to China, while simple trans-Atlantic or trans-Pacific routes remained subdued.

However this surge pricing in container rates is also shifting over to tankers: as Bloomberg reports, the cost to ship crude oil from the US Gulf to China surged after a slew of vessel hires by a South Korean shipowner.

A flurry of booking activity by Sinokor Merchant Marine in the past week rapidly tightened the availability of tankers, spurring what Bloomberg said was a "market frenzy." While the transporters were booked for long-haul voyages, the motivation for the unusually large hiring spree was unclear.

At least one vessel bound for the US to China route was chartered for just shy of $10 million, compared with about $7 to $8 million last week. Surprisingly, some of the tankers were booked with no underlying cargo.

As a result of this booking spree, tanker rates have soared: the cost for VLCCs (or very-large crude carriers) from the US Gulf to Asia jumped by more than $1 million a day on Monday, the largest gain since November 2022. The vessels can haul 2 million barrels. That rippled across the world, impacting other key oil routes often served by supertankers. Rates for the benchmark Middle East to China route rose by the most since September.

“Sinokor continues to charter VLCCs in what appears to be a major punt on the VLCC freight market,” shipbroker Braemar wrote in a note. It was unclear if the Korean shipping company is hoping to corner at least a small part of the VLCC market, but one thing that's certain is that tanker shipping clients will now have no choice but to pass on the surging costs to end-users, sending oil prices higher.

The pricing spike comes amid a risk of disruption in tanker markets due to Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, which has led many ships traversing the world’s oceans to take safer but longer routes, adding to their voyage length and reducing availability. Meanwhile, the volume that needs to be transported could be boosted by the allocation of bumper quotas to refineries in top importer China and near-record US exports.

Sinokor’s fleet covers a range of sectors, according to Clarkson Research Services Ltd., a unit of the world’s largest shipbroker. In addition to roughly 22 oil tankers, it also has bulk commodity, LNG and container transporters.

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Study Claims UK North Sea Oil Isn’t Worth the Trouble or Expense
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com