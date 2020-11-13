Will A Vaccine Reinvigorate Oil Markets?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.23 -0.89 -2.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.80 -0.73 -1.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.977 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 41.47 -0.28 -0.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.83 -0.32 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.977 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 44.08 -0.20 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.51 -0.53 -1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.86 +0.37 +0.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.72 +0.34 +0.75%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.20 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.85 -0.44 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 29.29 -0.79 -2.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.17 -0.33 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.12 -0.33 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.52 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.02 -0.33 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.12 -0.33 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 36.87 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.66 +0.65 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.07 -0.33 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.70 -0.43 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 14 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 2 days The Big Picture
  • 2 days Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 5 hours San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 5 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 1 day GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 1 day P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 23 hours Ted Cruz Erupts: Andrew McCabe Fumbles on This Question

Breaking News:

The Price Of Permian Acreage Has Slumped By 67% After Oil Price Crash

The 6 Hottest Energy Tech Stocks For 2021

The 6 Hottest Energy Tech Stocks For 2021

ESG investing is one of…

World’s Top Oil Trader Weighs U.S. Shale Acquisitions

World’s Top Oil Trader Weighs U.S. Shale Acquisitions

The world’s largest independent oil…

Is This The Perfect Battery For Electric Vehicles?

Is This The Perfect Battery For Electric Vehicles?

Structural batteries have been around…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will A Vaccine Reinvigorate Oil Markets?

By Editorial Dept - Nov 13, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate is trading lower on Friday. The catalysts behind the selling pressure are fears over skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and their negative effect on the global demand recovery. Nonetheless, the market remains on track to finish higher for a second consecutive week, helped by vaccine hopes.

Bullish News

This week’s strength was primarily driven by data that showed an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech was 90% effective.

Also providing support was the notion that OPEC+ may delay implementing a planned loosening of output cuts agreed in a deal this year.

Bearish News

An escalation of COVID-19 cases in the United States is taking center stage on Friday. New coronavirus infections in the U.S. and elsewhere are at record levels and tightening economic restrictions to contain the spread have dampened the prospect of a near-term end to the global health crisis.

Additionally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) threw cold water on the vaccine news when it said on Thursday that global oil demand is unlikely to get a significant boost from the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 until well into 2021.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week while gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended November 6 to 488.7 million barrels,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises For The Eighth Week In A Row

Next Post

Could Energy Bring Lebanon And Israel Together?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry
Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%

Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%
This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil

This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil
Ghost Rigs Could Become The New Normal In Offshore Oil

Ghost Rigs Could Become The New Normal In Offshore Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com