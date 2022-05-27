Why U.S. Shale Is Right To Choose Shareholders Over Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.7 -0.39 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.2 -0.37 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.4 +2.63 +2.42%
Graph down Basra Light 179 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.8 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.6 +3.09 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.46 +3.66 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 111.6 +3.76 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 115.2 +3.76 +3.37%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 109.8 +3.76 +3.54%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 104.3 +3.75 +3.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 119.8 +3.96 +3.42%

One of Europe's Largest Gas Storage Sites Could Start The Winter Empty

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

U.S. crude oil production has…

Alberta Thrives Amid Oil Rally

Alberta’s economy is booming as…

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

For years, Western countries have…

Why U.S. Shale Is Right To Choose Shareholders Over Production

By Editorial Dept - May 27, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
American shale producers are right to avoid the temptation of pumping oil with WTI in the $1100-$110 range. Rewarding shareholders isn’t just about appeasement, which is long overdue, it’s about the elephant in the oil production room: Refining capacity. 

Refining capacity was falling even before the pandemic. Since January 2020, we’ve lost 3 million bpd in refining capacity, worldwide. In 2020, we lost 410,000 bpd in net global refining capacity. In 2021, there were more refinery closures than there was new capacity, leading the IEA to announce that global refining capacity had fallen for the first time in three decades. In 2021, global refining capacity fell by 730,000 barrels per day–accounting for losses after new capacity was added. 

For June, according to the EIA, the U.S. will be refining at 95% of its capacity because refining margins (crack spreads) are so high and refiners are extremely motivated to refine. Still, that’s a million bpd less than pre-pandemic 2019. Those refineries that the pandemic shut completely won’t be coming back; others are only recovering slowly. There’s little investment in refineries right now. No one has the long-term appetite for this. 

Now, more than ever, oil supply is a geopolitical game from which traders are getting rich espousing an oil supply shortage when the physical market really suggests that the bigger problem is refining capacity. 

Yes, OPEC…

