How To Play The Resurgence In Nuclear Energy

Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph down Marine 2 days 108.7 -0.39 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.2 -0.37 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.4 +2.63 +2.42%
Graph down Basra Light 179 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.8 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.46 +3.66 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 10 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Has Plunged Even As Its Revenue Climbs

Russia’s oil production has been…

Saudi Arabia Is Not Spending Its Oil Windfall

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top…

Gasoline Prices Are Set To Spike This Week

Gasoline prices are set to…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How To Play The Resurgence In Nuclear Energy

By Editorial Dept - May 27, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
Europe has a gas problem. No, not that kind of gas problem, they have a natural gas problem. From the second half of the twentieth century until around 2010, natural gas was the energy source of choice on the continent and consumption numbers grew steadily. It plateaued just over a decade ago but did so at high levels. That wasn’t a problem, though. I mean, natural gas was cheap, and Russia had a seemingly endless supply that they were happy to sell to their European neighbors, who were happy to buy it. Of course, now, neither of those things are true. Natty prices have risen over 500% from where they were a year ago and nobody wants to buy anything from a nation that invaded its neighbor and is slaughtering that neighbor’s citizens in an attempt at a blatant land grab.

Imports are the natural answer in some ways, but importing natural gas isn’t easy. The product has to be liquified by freezing to extremely low temperatures, then transported in specialized vessels. There are a limited number of both liquefaction facilities and LNG tankers in the world, so the imported gas tap cannot just be turned on overnight. In the short-term, that means that EU countries have, in many cases, had to hold their noses and continue to buy gas from Russia, but the shock of the war will no doubt cause a rethink of long-term energy policies in those countries, and beyond. Buying from unstable, undemocratic regimes doesn’t look like a sustainable policy anymore.

As…

