Why This Oilfield Services Company Is Well Positioned for 2024

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.80 +0.78 +1.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.32 +0.91 +1.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.52 +0.84 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.293 +0.196 +6.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.011 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 70 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.011 +0.52%

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.34 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.49 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.08 +1.74 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.80 +1.81 +2.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.20 +1.55 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 227 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Citi Cuts Brent Oil Price Forecast to $74 in 2024 on Ample Supply

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

Researchers have developed a new…

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist investors’ love for sustainability-related…

Equinor Sells Off Azerbaijan Oil Assets

Norway's national oil company Equinor…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Why This Oilfield Services Company Is Well Positioned for 2024

By Editorial Dept - Jan 12, 2024, 8:20 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil

If you read my year end review and outlook for oil that was published a few weeks ago, before I went on my somewhat extended holiday break, you will know that I started this year bullish for oil, but with a few provisos. Mainly, they are to do with economic conditions in the US and to a lesser extent China. Higher for longer interest rates should inflation remain elevated (as Thursday’s US CPI suggested it might) could affect the demand side of the pricing equation, but as long as crude stays above $65 simple economic theory dictates that, at some point supply will increase too. That could be absorbed if demand stays strong, but there is always the chance that increased supply will hit just as there is a wobble in the economy, pushing prices significantly lower.

So, I have been looking at stocks that might benefit from increased production but won’t necessarily get hit hard should oil drop later in the year. That search led me to Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), and the more I looked, the better the play seemed. My analysis is usually top down, starting with a big picture look, then looking for value and financial stability, and then finally looking at a chart to see if there is a logical support close by and the potential for an upside significantly larger than the downside created by setting a stop off that level. LBRT fits on all fronts.

They are a Colorado-based company that provides fracking services in North America, which some may think is a risk…

China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

Geopolitical Risk Is Rising Once Again
