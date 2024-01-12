Geopolitical Risk Is Rising Once Again

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.78 +0.76 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.30 +0.89 +1.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.52 +0.84 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.281 +0.184 +5.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.124 +0.010 +0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 70 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.124 +0.010 +0.47%

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.34 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.49 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.08 +1.74 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.80 +1.81 +2.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.20 +1.55 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 227 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Breaking News:

Citi Cuts Brent Oil Price Forecast to $74 in 2024 on Ample Supply

China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

China achieved record-breaking levels of…

Oil and Gas Merger Mania To Continue in 2024

Oil and Gas Merger Mania To Continue in 2024

The U.S. shale industry is…

Suez Canal Crisis: A New Catalyst for Global Inflation

Suez Canal Crisis: A New Catalyst for Global Inflation

The Suez Canal, a critical…

Geopolitical Risk Is Rising Once Again

By Editorial Dept - Jan 12, 2024, 8:21 AM CST
risk

- Iran seized a U.S. oil tanker that had loaded in Iraq and was on its way to Turkey on Thursday. The act was one of retaliation for the U.S. seizure of a ship last year carrying what Washington said was Iranian oil for China in violation of sanctions. The vessel seized was the same vessel, under a different name, that was seized for carrying Iranian oil in 2023.

- The Houthis launched their biggest attack in the Red Sea yet on Tuesday this week, with the U.S. and UK shooting down 21 drones and missiles targeting merchant vessels near the Bab el Mandeb Strait. In a further significant development late on Thursday, the U.S. and the UK launched airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen for the first time, risking a major escalation of the regional conflict. Oil prices were already on the rise ahead of the airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, as a result of Iran’s seizure of a U.S. oil tanker earlier in the day, but the two incidents combined will create additional volatility for oil markets.

- Libya, which last weekend saw the shutdown by protests of its 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield–the country’s largest–is now facing new protests to shut down oil processing facilities at the Zawiya refinery, which is connected to Sharara. These threats could take another ~130,000 bpd off the market (oil that flows through the Greenstream pipeline connecting to Italy). While the protests are about corruption, public services, jobs, and distribution…

