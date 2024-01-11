China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 72.02 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.51 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.29 +0.94 +1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 3.097 +0.058 +1.91%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.114 +0.047 +2.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.17 -0.66 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.17 -0.66 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.114 +0.047 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 76.34 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 77.49 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 77.08 +1.74 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 80.80 +1.81 +2.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 226 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.17 -0.66 -0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

New Protests Threaten to Take Key Libyan Refinery Offline

Suez Canal Crisis: A New Catalyst for Global Inflation

Suez Canal Crisis: A New Catalyst for Global Inflation

The Suez Canal, a critical…

Energy Costs in UK Still Double the Historic Average

Energy Costs in UK Still Double the Historic Average

UK electricity bills are expected…

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist investors’ love for sustainability-related…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

By Irina Slav - Jan 11, 2024, 5:00 PM CST
  • China achieved record-breaking crude oil and natural gas production in 2023, with unconventional gas contributing significantly to the overall figures.
  • Despite fluctuations in demand and some disappointment among analysts, both domestic production and imports of energy commodities reached historic highs.
  • While Chinese oil demand growth may slow in the future, its natural gas demand growth is likely to remain robust as it increases the use of natural gas in power generation.
Join Our Community
oil and gas

China produced a record amount of crude oil and natural gas last year, the National Energy Administration has said.

The authority added that the increase in shale and other unconventional gas output was especially remarkable. That was the same year that imports of crude oil also broke several records and natural gas imports remained robust.

In crude oil, domestic production rose by more than 3 million metric tons last year, the NEA said, as cited by China Daily. This brought the total to 208 million tons, equal to about 4.2 million barrels a day, using a conversion factor of 7.33 barrels per 1 million metric tons.

Natural gas production in China went up to 230 billion cubic meters last year, with so-called unconventional gas, including shale, coal-bed methane, and natural gas hydrates, accounting for 96 billion cubic meters. The unconventionals represented 43% of China’s total gas output, highlighting the importance of developing such resources.

For years, China has been working hard to make unconventional gas production commercially viable. Its shale deposit geology is much more challenging than the one in the United States, which made progress slow and challenging, but progress, as the numbers suggest, was nevertheless made.

The record production of energy commodities came amid recovering demand after the pandemic lockdowns that decimated said demand temporarily. While it fell short of the expectations of many analysts and energy traders, demand for oil and gas in China stimulated both record domestic output and significantly higher imports.

LNG imports, for instance, remained at record 2022 levels, and monthly oil imports broke records on several occasions during the year. China is likely to have remained the world’s largest importer of crude oil last year based on data for the first ten months.

The increase in energy demand that drove the increase in output and imports was commonly attributed to post-pandemic recovery. Interestingly, trader behavior during the year suggested they were disappointed with the pace of this recovery, apparently expecting it to be an uninterrupted upward line rather than a curve.

Even so, China did not disappoint energy exporters, with imports steady and growing for most of the year. In November, imports of crude fell, for the first time since April, by over 9% on the back of high levels of storage and weaker demand from refiners, per Reuters, which also cited a slowdown in economic growth towards the end of the year.

The slowdown may be temporary, however, given that last month, Beijing issued the first batch of crude oil import quotas for refiners and the total was a substantial 60% above the first batch of quotas for 2023.

For 2024, China released a total of 179.01 million metric tons of crude import quotas for 41 refiners. This compared to a quota of 111.82 million tons issued in the first batch of quotas for 2023, data supplied by traders and consultancies showed.

Despite this increase in import quotas, some analysts have predicted that demand for oil in China is set for slower growth this year, at a rate of 4% over the first six months. The basis for the prediction is weaker diesel fuel demand due to the decline in the real estate industry. This, however, should be offset by stronger demand for jet fuel and petrochemicals, Reuters reported in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for gas is also expected to remain healthy as China moves forward with its plan to increase the share of gas in power generation and reduce the share of coal, even as it builds new coal power plants. This is the long-term perspective, however. For this year, it would all depend on international LNG prices, as always. Now that China has a steady supply channel with Russia and is boosting domestic production, it is better placed to avoid financial pain in case of a price surge.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Breakthrough in Dolomite Crystal Growth Solves 200-Year-Old Mystery
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com