Why Russia Is Threatening To Invade Ukraine

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.29 -2.09 -2.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.98 -2.04 -2.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.669 -0.097 -2.58%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.212 -0.055 -2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 -0.044 -2.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 -0.044 -2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.11 +1.19 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.70 +1.66 +2.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.71 +2.23 +3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 18 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.65 +2.36 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.52 +2.35 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.43 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.38 +1.51 +2.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.78 +1.51 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.88 +1.51 +2.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.13 +1.51 +2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 61.00 -1.50 -2.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 64.81 -1.52 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +1.75 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Russian Lawmaker: Nord Stream 2 Could Become Operational Next Month

How Will Shell’s New Home Impact Its Share Price?

How Will Shell’s New Home Impact Its Share Price?

In addition to its name…

A Shale Comeback Could Be On The Cards In 2022

A Shale Comeback Could Be On The Cards In 2022

For most of 2021, U.S.…

China Tightens Its Grip On Qatar With New LNG Contract

China Tightens Its Grip On Qatar With New LNG Contract

The signing of a new…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Russia Is Threatening To Invade Ukraine

By Editorial Dept - Dec 17, 2021, 12:06 PM CST
Join Our Community

As Russian troops line up on the Ukrainian border, Putin is warning the UK against any eastward NATO expansion that the Kremlin would view as encroaching on its “territory” in Ukraine. An estimated 175,000 Russian troops have been mobilized along the border, and the standoff is intensifying by the day. 

For Putin, this move is about winning concessions from NATO. The art of maintaining the pressure on the unresolved conflict is key to winning concessions. The point is not necessary to invade Ukraine again and annex more territory; however, if concessions are not achieved, it would be relatively easy for Russia to do so. 

Russia’s most likely point of incursion would be the strategic port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. This port city is controlled by Ukraine’s wealthiest oligarch, steel magnate Rinat Akhmetov, who has become the recent focus of accusations of plotting a coup with the Russians. Akhmetov has sided, in his empire’s history, with anyone who will benefit his business. That could mean pro-Russian, pro-Ukrainian or pro-Western forces. This is not an ideological move. At this point, however, Akhmetov’s steel plants and shipping needs in and out of Mariupol are being hindered by Russian control over who gets through and who doesn’t–a lot of red tape and arbitrary seizures and inspections. The Russians have the upper hand, and whoever has the upper hand is best for business. For that reason,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

India’s Solar Industry Is Desperate To Cut Ties With China

Next Post

Is Libya On The Brink Of Another Civil War?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again
Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com