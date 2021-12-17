Is Libya On The Brink Of Another Civil War?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 70.86 -1.52 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 72.98 -2.04 -2.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 3.690 -0.076 -2.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins 2.220 -0.046 -2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.122 -0.056 -2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 71.56 -1.07 -1.47%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.122 -0.056 -2.58%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.11 +1.19 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.70 +1.66 +2.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.71 +2.23 +3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 18 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.65 +2.36 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.52 +2.35 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.43 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.38 +1.51 +2.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.78 +1.51 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.88 +1.51 +2.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.13 +1.51 +2.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 61.00 -1.50 -2.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 64.81 -1.52 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +1.75 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Is Libya On The Brink Of Another Civil War?

By Editorial Dept - Dec 17, 2021, 12:14 PM CST
In Libya, where elections are supposed to be held on December 24th, there has been a delay in approving the official candidate list, which could mean that elections will be delayed as well. No one even knows who has the ultimate authority to postpone elections. There are real fears this delay will lead to more bloodshed and a possible return to all-out civil war. On Thursday, a group of armed men surrounded the Presidential Council building in Tripoli, which houses the PM’s office, just as the PM (Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh) announced his candidacy for president. In the meantime, clashes broke out Tuesday in Sebha between local government and pro-Haftar forces, sparked by reports (unconfirmed) that Haftar loyalists seized military vehicles intended to be used in election security. Sebha is in Libya’s south, where the government has little control, adding to speculation that Haftar was simply reminding them of that. We see no way out of bloodshed here. There is too much at stake for Haftar, a powerful presidential candidate who has also been sentenced to death in absentia in Misrata for war crimes.

